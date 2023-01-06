A woman who fled to a neighboring parish after allegedly shooting her ex-husband dead at a Port Allen hotel early Friday has turned herself in to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement sources said.
West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said the shooting took place at the West Inn on North Lobdell Highway shortly after 4 a.m.
According to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis, the woman, whose name has not yet been released, initially fled to Independence before calling a friend at the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office who persuaded her to turn herself in.
A short time later, EFPSO deputies discovered the woman had an outstanding warrant out of St. Tammany Parish for an unrelated incident, Travis said. It was not immediately clear what the outstanding warrant was for.
The woman told authorities she shot her ex husband in self-defense, Clayton said. As of Friday afternoon, she was still being held at the East Feliciana Parish Jail awaiting extradition to West Baton Rouge.
Multiple calls to West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes and his office were not returned. The sheriff's office has not responded to request for comment for multiple stories over the past week.