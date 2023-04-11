A Donaldsonville woman was sentenced to more than six years in prison and ordered to pay over $900,000 in restitution after she was found guilty of stealing Social Security numbers and forging bank documents in order to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic relief money, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. said.
Between June 2020 and October 2021, Tynea Lynnshay Gray submitted multiple fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance benefits in California using her name and the names of other individuals, Gathe said in a news release. She also submitted fraudulent claims for Paycheck Protection Program benefits under the names of fictitious businesses and based on fictitious business profits and losses.
In order to qualify for benefits, Gathe said, Gray, 24, falsely claimed she and others had been working in California but lost their employment during the pandemic. He said Gray used social media to obtain names, birth dates and Social Security numbers of other people and submitted fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance benefits under their names — both with and without their knowledge — but kept most of the funds she received for herself.
He said Gray also devised a scheme to defraud lenders through the Small Business Administration, filing false applications for PPP funds and forging bank statements and tax documents.
In addition, Gray reported several bank cards as lost or stolen so should would receive new cards with pandemic benefits. Throughout the course of the scheme, Gray had more than $550,000 in prepaid debit cards mailed to her addresses, Gathe said.
In a statement, Steven Grell, Special Agent-in-charge at the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, said Gray's actions "resulted in a tremendous loss of pandemic relief needed by those legitimately unemployed as a result of the pandemic."
Gathe added: "At a time when over one million U.S. citizens died from COVID-related issues, Ms. Gray took advantage of the system designed to help American taxpayers in this time of need."
The case was investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Labor.