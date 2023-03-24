Police arrested a woman they say was involved in the death of a Georgia man whose body was found in Baton Rouge earlier this month.
Tiffany Ann Guidry was taken into custody Friday, one day after police announced they were seeking her and another woman, Tabbetha Barner, in the death of Nathan Millard, who disappeared from the city's downtown area during a business trip last month.
Police said Guidry was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.
