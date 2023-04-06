Authorities are searching for at least four women accused of stealing shopping carts of alcohol and attacking employees from Total Wine & More on Wednesday evening, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the suspects tried to exit the store with several shopping carts of alcohol without paying at about 6:15 p.m. at the Siegen Lane location. They allegedly pepper sprayed several employees who tried to stop them before fleeing in a light-colored Kia sedan.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact its Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225)389-5064 or CrimeStoppers at 225-344-STOP.