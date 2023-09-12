An assistant football coach and substitute teacher at Woodlawn High was arrested and fired Tuesday for allegedly molesting a teen-aged student, the East Baton Rouge school system said Tuesday.
The victim's guardian notified the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after learning of the texts and an "intimate relationship" between the 15-year-old victim and 24-year-old Damien Clark, an arrest affidavit says.
The text messages, which began Aug. 31, included lewd messages and indicated that Clark had sexual intercourse with the student, including in a room at the school, the affidavit says.
Clark was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
"This person was not a district employee and is now ineligible for any future employment with EBRPSS," the school system said in a statement Tuesday.
Clark had worked with the East Baton Rouge public schools for one year and had been contracted through a staffing agency, a school system spokesperson said.