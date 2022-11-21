A worker for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development stabbed to death in a brazen attack on the shoulder of Interstate 10 was a former Baton Rouge police officer, officials say.
Louisiana State Police on Monday confirmed the deceased was Darrell Guillory, 66, of Youngsville. Guillory was a veteran of the city police who last worked for the department's uniform patrol division in 2003, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
While with DOTD, Guillory worked for Motorist Assistance Patrol — a section of the agency whose workers respond to crashes, flat tires and other roadside accidents.
The attack on Sunday afternoon snarled traffic for hours on I-10 westbound leading to the location near the La. 415 exit in Port Allen where Louisiana State Police said the incident happened. West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies who were responding to a 911 call arrived around noon and allegedly found a man in the process of attacking Guillory, State Police said. Deputies shot the attacker, who ultimately died at a nearby hospital.
Guillory, too, was taken to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.
A law enforcement source with knowledge of the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the incident, said that the attacker stabbed Guillory. State Police on Monday identified the attacker shot dead by the West Baton Rouge deputy as Ruben Ernesto Dorado, 31, of Miami, Florida.
A Port Allen diner, Cash's, on Sunday posted a memorial to Guillory on Facebook, remembering him as a regular who liked making small talk with staff and had a taste for hash browns.
"We ask why (he was killed) when his job was only to help people," the diner's staff wrote.
While he was a police officer, Guillory at one point worked with a cadaver dog and assisted in search and rescue missions, said McKneely, the BRPD spokesman. McKneely described him as well-liked among fellow uniform patrol officers.
DOTD secretary Shawn D. Wilson said in a statement that the incident reflected the dangers faced by DOTD workers tasked with helping motorists.
"Our Motorist Assistance Patrol staff put their life on the line every day in an effort to assist citizens in need," Wilson said. "In the days ahead, DOTD asks for your prayers and support for all those affected by today's incident."