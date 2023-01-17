A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say.
Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
Drivers in two other cars heading south behind the Tundra tried to swerve to avoid the crash but failed, causing the four-car collision, Reed said. He said the driver of the Civic, identified as Trent Lessard, of Prairieville, was properly restrained and had moderate injuries in the crash.
Hall was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, Reed said.
Two of the other drivers sustained moderate injuries, and one was uninjured, Reed said.
State Police briefly closed Airline Highway's northbound lane at the site of the crash, causing traffic to build up before the roadway was opened again around 7:40 a.m., the agency said in a social media statement.