A Zachary City courthouse employee was arrested Thursday, accused of leaking confidential police documents to an alleged drug dealer under investigation for ties to a deadly overdose, authorities say.
Court clerk Ashley Cobb, 37, is facing counts of malfeasance in office and trespassing against state computers.
According to arrest documents, Cobb first appeared on investigators' radar after they tried to track the accused dealer's phone but realized the trace was no longer producing location data and the man's movements had become "abnormal," leading authorities to believe he knew he was being tracked.
A Zachary Police Department records clerk contacted 365Labs – a Baton Rouge-based public safety software company – to perform an audit to determine dates and times users had accessed the suspect's arrest warrant.
The audit showed Cobb had looked at the warrant twice: Once on Sept. 26, and again on Sept. 28. In Cobb's arrest documents, Zachary police noted that she would not have needed to view the warrant as part of her normal job duties.
Believing she may have tipped off the suspect, police requested a second audit by 365Labs, which revealed that Cobb, who was employed by the courthouse for roughly a year, had accessed a total of 983 affidavit warrants between May 2 and Oct. 31.
At least 58 of those warrants had been obtained by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Baker Police Department, Cobb's affidavit says.
During an interview with Louisiana State Police, Cobb allegedly told authorities that, while her job duties mainly dealt with bench warrants, she would sometimes look up arrest warrants if a person called to check if they had one. When contacted by police for clarification about their system, 365Labs explained that users could search a person's name to see a list of their warrants.
The company noted that for a warrant to appear as "accessed" on an audit, the user "must deliberately select a warrant to open, access and view it."
Cobb was taken into custody and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.