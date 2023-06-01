A man was shot in the head on North Weis Road in Zachary on Thursday around 2:40 p.m., Chief Darryl Lawrence said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story.
Email Lara Nicholson at lnicholson@theadvocate.com or follow her on Twitter @LaraNicholson_.