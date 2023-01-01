The Addis police officer who struck and killed two teenage girls during a multi-parish police chase of a vehicle theft suspect is being investigated for his roll in the Saturday crash, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said.
Clayton's office will review dash cam footage and communications from the officer, who has not been identified, leading up to the wreck, he said Sunday. This will likely go to a grand jury, he added.
"For these kids to not to have been able to start the New Year is inexcusable, but we'll follow the facts first," Clayton said. "I just can't put my arms around why (the officer) was driving at that rate of speed in pursuit of this vehicle. This officer is facing some serious issues."
Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, were killed in Brusly when their vehicle was struck by an Addis police car in pursuit of 24-year-old Tyquel Zanders.
Liam Dunn, Maggie's brother, was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Clayton said. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette freshman was last reported to be in critical condition.
The chase began in Baton Rouge, where Zanders is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on Saturday, taking the keys to the owner's 2016 Nissan Altima and stealing it, according to booking documents. The vehicle belongs to Zanders' father, Clayton said.
Clayton has also inquired with the Baton Rouge Police Department about why the pursuit was deemed necessary in Baton Rouge over a home invasion and stolen vehicle, Clayton said.
"If it involves putting human life in danger, stop the damn pursuit," Clayton said. "It's just not worth the risk."
Baton Rouge police were attempting to pull over Zanders on River Road near the Raising Cane's River Center when the chase began, according to booking documents. Zanders ran multiple red lights, speeding 80 mph on Government Street and 110 mph on Interstate 10.
Zanders then drove across the Mississippi River Bridge into West Baton Rouge.
As authorities were chasing Zanders through Brusly, an Addis Police unit crashed into a vehicle, killing Dunn and Gill, who were not involved in the theft, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Zanders then drove back across the Mississippi River Bridge and was apprehended at the Dalrymple exit when his car stalled, according to booking documents.
Zanders faces counts in Baton Rouge of home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, according to Baton Rouge police. Across the river, he will be booked on two counts each of manslaughter in the deaths of the two teens, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
"He put the chain of events into play," Clayton said. "He's responsible for all the reactions to his actions. He's facing two counts, and if that poor kid doesn't survive, he'll face another."
Baton Rouge police supervisors followed the department's pursuit policy when they decided to start the chase of Zanders, said spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Because Zanders is accused of a home invasion in addition to the car theft, officers pursued him across the I-10 bridge before BRPD officers were called off the chase and law enforcement from West Baton Rouge Parish took over, McKneely said. Zanders is also accused of a second recent car theft, McKneely said.
"It's an evaluation of each particular incident or situation," McKneely said. "We have a pursuit policy and a lot of that depends on a case by case situation."
Clayton said the laws surrounding police chases may need to be changed in light of Saturday's crash and his office would pursue all information before deciding if the Addis officer should be charged.
"I want the public to have confidence in its DA's office that we will follow the facts, and we should let the facts lead us to whatever the outcome should be," Clayton said.
Addis police did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Dunn and Gill were cheerleaders at Brusly High School, according to a Facebook post by the cheerleading team.
"As we mourn the tragic deaths of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill please keep their families, friends, and the BHS community in your thoughts and prayers," reads the post. "Their enthusiasm and bright smiles will be missed more than can be imagined."
People shared photos and memories of Dunn and Gill in the comments of the Brusly cheerleading team's Facebook post. Nearly 100 comments had been submitted early Sunday afternoon, three hours after the post went up.