A public hospital in rural western Ascension Parish that is facing new criticism over its lack of services has settled a 3-year-old lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay overtime to nearly three dozen of its nursing staff.
In filings made before settlement talks early this summer, a plaintiffs' expert estimated the payout for the unpaid overtime and damages owed to 29 current and former workers could reach $1.16 million.
The original lawsuit had claimed nurses at Prevost Memorial Hospital were paid only some overtime or even none at all despite working well over 40 hours per week before hospital officials acknowledged the error and changed the overtime policy on May 31, 2021.
Filed in October 2020 in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge, the federal Fair Labor Standards Act suit alleged some staff nurses had worked 24 to 48 hours of overtime in a week but earned no overtime pay. Some workers were also shorted hazard and other kinds of special pay, the suit claimed.
Settlement talks led to a dismissal on June 20, pending the perfection of a final settlement within 60 days. On Friday, both sides filed a joint motion to end the case permanently, indicating a final deal had been reached.
Attorneys for both sides haven't offered comment about the case despite inquiries last week.
At issue was the application of an overtime exemption policy for nursing staff and whether Prevost officials acted intentionally in applying the rule incorrectly.
The suit had accused hospital officials of acting "knowingly, willfully, or in reckless disregard of the law" to maintain "an illegal practice of failing to pay (nurses) overtime compensation."
Hospital officials have maintained they made a good-faith mistake and were tripped up by a single conjunction — "and" or "or" — that is used inconsistently in special federal overtime rules and case law.
But the plaintiffs alleged hospital officials had years of staff questions and some management warnings about the overtime policy going back to 2016.
The warnings led to no change in policy until months after the lawsuit accusing them of wrongdoing was filed, the plaintiffs charge.
In an interview under oath taken since the suit was filed, Wendy Cassard, Prevost's human resources director between 2016 and 2021, testified that she passed staff complaints about overtime to hospital administrator Vince Cataldo and other top staff, including the director of nursing and the chief financial officer.
"Cassard further testified she became so concerned that she spoke with the DON and CFO about the nurses’ overtime pay because the hospital’s overtime policy 'raised a flag' and she couldn’t believe some nurses were working 85-90 hours and not receiving overtime wages," the plaintiffs allege in court papers. "What she heard was inconsistent with her training and ten years of HR experience."
Prevost is a partially taxpayer-financed hospital, collecting a half-cent sales tax in western Ascension that takes in about $1.5 million annually, audits show.
The 25-bed hospital serves a relatively isolated and poverty-stricken part of western Ascension along the Mississippi River, where the nearest other hospitals on the west bank are in Plaquemine to the north or in Napoleonville or Luling to the south.
Earlier this month, some Donaldsonville residents claimed Prevost's longtime management hasn't done enough to improve the facility and expand its services, despite ample cash on hand and several millions of dollars in past investments in the hospital building and its equipment.
They have argued for construction of a new hospital instead of the new office wing that is planned. The Parish Council, some of whose members are regular critics of the hospital's management, have formed a committee to review the hospital's renovation plans.
One hospital official said Prevost's management has been making judicious improvements, but officials don't see the wisdom in a new hospital costing $28 million to $30 million until Donaldsonville's economic prospects improve.
The $1.16 million figure from the plaintiffs' expert was based on the possibility the hospital would have been found to have been acting willfully to violate the law, allowing the plaintiffs to be awarded the maximum of three years of back pay.
A court ruling of a good-faith error, instead of a willful one, would mean only two years of back pay and damages. Under the plaintiffs' estimate, a two-year payout would save the hospital about $330,650.
Attorneys for Prevost Memorial had sought to exclude the expert's conclusions from any trial because they contended he was making inappropriate legal judgements to reach the damage estimates. A judge didn't rule on the motion before settlement talks began in early June.
Usually, workers receive their normal hourly rate plus half that rate for any hours worked over 40 hours in a week. This rate of overtime pay is often called "time-and-a-half."
But, at least since 2006, Prevost switched from the 40-hour-a-week overtime plan to an exemption known as an "8 and 80 Play Plan" to accommodate nurses working 12-hour shifts.
This overtime policy is supposed to call for overtime pay if a worker works eight hours in any day "and" more than 80 hours in a two-week period, court papers say.
But, as the hospital now acknowledges, its management interpreted the "8 and 80 rule" as requiring overtime after eight hours in any day "or" more than 80 hours in a two-week period.
This "or" interpretation, the plaintiffs argue, led Prevost to pay overtime only for hours worked past 80 hours every two weeks. Also, a special category of nurses, known as "as needed" staff, were not paid any overtime at all. None were salaried employees, the plaintiffs allege.
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit is Assumption Parish resident Lynn Landry. She worked at Prevost from August 2014 to June 2020. She was joined by 12 other named plaintiffs in the original suit. The number of named plaintiffs has more than doubled since the original suit was filed.
A second lawsuit with two plaintiffs making similar allegations is still pending.