The death penalty trial of a Livingston Parish man accused of killing of a Louisiana State Trooper and a Prairieville woman in Ascension Parish a year and a half ago has been pushed back about six months to the spring of 2024.
The move comes just weeks after an ad hoc Ascension Parish judge rejected a bid by the defense attorneys for the man, Matthew Mire, to recuse the judge overseeing his case. His defense attorneys have since decided to push to have the ruling reviewed by an appellate court, court papers say.
Mire, 32, of Livingston, is accused of ambushing and shooting State Master Trooper Adam Gaubert several times at a Prairieville bank off Airline Highway as he did paperwork in his parked patrol unit, on Oct. 9, 2021.
Mire then killed Prairieville resident Pamela Adair, a relative by marriage, and shot her partner at their home less than a mile away, police and prosecutors have said. Mire had previously that day shot two others in Livingston Parish and stolen a truck, authorities added.
He led police on a chase and day-long manhunt through Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes before he was captured near Bayou Manchac.
In December, Mire's capital defense attorney, Kerry Cuccia, argued that having 23rd Judicial District Judge Tess Stromberg preside had the appearance of a conflict of interest because her younger brother, Detective Adam Percy, is the second-in-command in the Ascension Parish sheriff's evidence department.
Percy had testified during a December hearing that all evidence collected by deputies eventually passes across his desk. He said he did deliver some evidence in the Mire case in already sealed and labeled bags to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
But prosecutors had argued the Percy's role with evidence was limited, noting he didn't collect it from the scene and knew as much about it as a "UPS guy" would about a package he was delivering.
Judge Stromberg also testified during the hearing that, were her brother to appear before her as a witness, it would "absolutely not" result in bias by her and that she saw no reason to remove herself.
"No, I do not. If I did, I would do so," Stromberg said in response to a prosecutor's question.
In a Jan. 31 ruling, Judge Cody Martin, another jurist in the 23rd Judicial District Court assigned to handle the recusal motion, sided with prosecutors and kept Stromberg on the case.
Martin did find that the close family relationship between the judge and the detective provided a basis for Mire to seek the recusal. But Martin concluded that Percy's limited role in handling the evidence weighed against ruling that the family relationship could be "reasonably be expected" to prevent Judge Stromberg from handling Mire's case in "a fair and impartial manner."
Given that limited role, and because neither Percy nor his superior in the evidence department had ever previously been called to testify about evidence at trial, it was unlikely Judge Stromberg would have to make a credibility determination about her brother, Martin ruled.
After the ruling, Cuccia filed notice with court in late February that he would be seeking review by the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge.
On March 14, Martin granted defendants' request to continue the trial — which had been set to last from Sept. 18 to Oct. 20 — to next spring, from April 8 to May 10.
On Wednesday, Cuccia, director of the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana, confirmed plans to appeal Martin's ruling but declined to talk about why defense attorneys sought the recusal.
Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for District Attorney Ricky Babin, did not return an email sent Wednesday for comment by Friday morning.
Under previous state law, a brother-sister relationship wasn't one of the listed familial connections that would have called for a recusal.
But Cuccia brought the recusal motion under a new amendment to state law that took effect Aug. 1 and that, Cuccia argued, broadened the reasons for recusal.
In January 2022, Stromberg had told Mire's attorneys then that she had a familial relationship with someone in the Sheriff's Office — it was later disclosed privately as Percy.
Stromberg had also told defense attorneys that her husband works for another local law enforcement agency that wasn't involved in the Mire investigation.
Mire's attorneys at the time didn't raise concerns, but Cuccia took over Mire's case in the summer 2022 after Mire's other attorneys had withdrawn.