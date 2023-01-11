After Denham Springs city officials temporarily halted connections to their wastewater treatment system last spring because of capacity concerns, they have added 60 days to that pause as they finalize plans for addressing the problem.
The initial decision came down in April when the council passed a resolution to pause connection approvals for large developments until a study of the plant and its possible expansion could be completed. The resolution did not apply to developments that do not exceed 4,000 gallons per day, which equates to about 10 houses.
With that measure set to expire this week, the council voted to extend the moratorium 60 more days as they work to develop a solution.
Last year as Denham Springs residents contended with the looming arrival of three large developments slated just outside outside the city limits, officials fretted over adding nearly 3,000 new customers to the sewer district that serves properties beyond the city's boundaries. The wastewater treatment plant was built in 2008.
Mayor Gerard Landry said then he feared the influx of new customers could overtax the wastewater treatment plant. Officials anticipated the surge of developments would increase the plant's capacity to around 77%. The plant's current capacity is approximately 55%, Landry said Wednesday.
Officials need additional time to acquire projections of construction timelines, information on the cost associated with improving plant efficiencies and details on potential impacts, Landry said. He hopes they will be able to address these questions before the 60-day extension ends.
Development potentially outpacing infrastructure dominated city and parish council discourse in 2022 as officials sought to balance the economic benefit of welcoming new arrivals and preserving the region's rural ethos. After the calamitous 2016 flood, leaders also hoped to keep new construction from increasing drainage problems.
Landry said in Tuesday's council meeting that there has been an ongoing conversation with local sewer experts for several months to determine how best to handle the wastewater concerns.
Councilman Robert Poole said officials have looked at different options and have "what look like some good steps moving forward to solve some real issues." He said there will be a meeting Wednesday to receive final data and establish a direction moving forward.
"We’ve had a lot of meetings, a lot of information," he said. "We will be close to compiling something to present."
The additional 60 days will allow them to "have a good work product to present by then," he said.