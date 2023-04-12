A Denham Springs man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison this week after he was convicted of production of child pornography, officials said.
William Hunter Davis, 35, admitted during his plea that, between Jan. 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, he recorded pornographic videos of himself engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a 6-year-old child, U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. of the Middle District Court of Louisiana said in a statement Wednesday.
Following his prison term, Davis must serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender for life, District Court Chief Judge Shelly Dick ruled. Davis will also be prohibited from contacting anyone under the age of 18 and barred from visiting or living near schools, public pools, playgrounds and other places that provide services for children.
"With this sentence, child sex predators are put on notice that this type of offense will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Lousiana," Gathe said.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney April M. Leon Johnson.
The case against Davis was brought as part of a nationwide initiative, called Project Safe Childhood, to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.