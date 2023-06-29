Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of 43-year-old woman with serious head injuries as a homicide and are seeking help from the public.
Deputies did not say Thursday if they have suspect in the death of Sonia Escalante-Baca but have interviewed her spouse, other relatives and others acquainted with her.
"At this time, detectives do NOT believe this incident was a random act of violence," a statement from Sheriff Bobby Webre says.
Deputies were called about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday to Escalante-Baca's home on La. 74 near Gonzales and found her dead in the bed in her bedroom.
Deputies said arriving detectives saw that she appeared to have blunt force trauma to her head. The formal cause of death is still pending from her autopsy.
Anyone with information that may assist detectives should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
Tipsters can also Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) and must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.