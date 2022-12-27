Plans for a major renovation of the Donaldsonville library are being studied for ways to cut costs — without substantial changes to the end result — after construction bids came in well over budget, an Ascension Parish Library spokesperson said.
Multiple factors in the U.S., including supply chain issues and labor shortages, resulted in bids earlier this year being "significantly higher" than the $3.5 million budgeted for the renovation of the 40-year-old library on Mississippi Street in Donaldsonville's historic district, said Tyana DaQuano, the library system's public information officer.
Donaldsonville's library renovation will now be done as what's called a "construction manager at-risk" project, with the project manager — Lincoln Builders of Baton Rouge — delivering the project within a guaranteed maximum price, DaQuano said.
Lincoln Builders is currently working with the project's architect, Missouri-based Multistudio, on finding ways to save money in the work to bring the original library down to the studs and build it back with new features like an audio and visual recording studio and a "maker space" with 3D printers, as well as a larger children's area and historical displays that tell the story of Donaldsonville.
"They're looking at materials," said DaQuano. "If they wanted a particular brick, can they achieve the same look with stucco?"
Or a planned steel awning originally planned for the roofline of the entire building may be reconfigured to be situated at key points instead, she said.
Lincoln Builders is expected to present its guaranteed maximum price for the project to the library in the first quarter of 2023, with the renovations to begin shortly after that, DaQuano said.
In anticipation of the project, The Donaldsonville library moved in early 2022 to a temporary location in a nearby, leased space.
"We're ready to get going on the Donaldsonville library's renovation," DaQuano said.