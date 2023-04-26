Several months after a rapidly growing part of Livingston Parish adopted a zoning map placing restrictions on new construction, an attorney representing several developers is threatening a lawsuit unless the parish council revokes the approval.
Late last week, an attorney with the Taylor Porter law firm contacted the Livingston Parish Council on behalf of unnamed clients who own property in the parish to demand the council repeal the zoning ordinance for District 5, which encompasses the Denham Springs area and is experiencing a development boom.
In a letter dated April 21, the attorney, Tom Easterly, argues that the parish council failed to follow the proper procedures required by both parish and state law when it enacted the District 5 zoning ordinance.
“I have serious questions concerning the validity” of the Livingston Parish ordinance certifying the zoning map for District 5, he wrote. That ordinance was passed in early February.
Easterly declined to comment beyond his letter and declined to identify who his clients were. An attorney for the Livingston Parish Council did not return a request for comment.
Over the last year, many area residents have been opposed to the rapid growth in the parish that they believe has threatened the community's rural ethos, while developers have insisted their projects will be a boon for the economy.
On her public Facebook page, District 5 council member Erin Sandefur called on her constituents to come speak during Thursday's council meeting in support of her zoning map.
"As you are probably aware, the developers are trying to scare the Parish Council into removing our zoning maps by threatening a lawsuit," she wrote. "In my discussion with legal experts and planners, it has been made clear that the MOST IMPORTANT consideration when justifying zoning maps is the health, safety and welfare of the COMMUNITY. The voters matter the most, not politicians and not developers."
However, another council member, Maurice "Scooter" Keen, has already listed an agenda item for the meeting seeking to repeal not just the District 5 zoning map, but all of the zoning maps that have been approved so far. Keen did not immediately respond to calls and texts requesting comment.
The letter of the law
Since the parish adopted a long list of zoning categories in 2021, council members have begun to pass zoning maps in their districts. Nevertheless, even as the council strengthened its laws to keep development in check, members have been slow to submit their maps for approval.
Today, there are still some districts without a map in place.
In his missive, Easterly raises several legal questions regarding how the parish council has approached zoning and whether the outcome is constitutional.
That letter points out, among other details, that the parish’s home rule charter “does not contain a detailed framework for how the Parish Council should establish zoning maps.”
However, the Louisiana Revised Statutes do establish such parameters, the letter says – which the attorney suggests the parish council did not consider when discussing the district zoning map.
The letter notes state law says zoning regulations must be made according to a comprehensive master plan. Easterly also interprets the parish's own planning and development code as saying the zoning framework “requires input and scrutiny by the Planning and Zoning Commission and public input at such meetings before the Parish Council is able to enact any zoning legislation.”
“It is my present understanding that the Planning and Zoning Commission was not involved with” the District 5 zoning ordinance, Easterly wrote in the letter. He also contends the zoning legislation did not take into account “any adopted master plan.”
"If a master plan exists, then it was not followed or consulted by the Parish Council," he wrote. "Additionally, state and local laws were not followed because the Planning and Zoning Commission was not involved."
Easterly also claims there was no engineering review presented to the council before the zoning was adopted for District 5, and therefore council members lacked sufficient data: “[The zoning ordinance for District 5] is invalid for this reason alone,” the letter says.
In closing, the attorney asks the parish council to provide him with “copies of any and all documents and materials” officials believe support the zoning ordinance’s validity.
“If I am wrong, then I would appreciate you pointing me in the right direction,” Easterly says in the letter. “One of my clients is facing a series of issues that are emanating from the purported enactment [of the ordinance] that may require immediate legal action.”
Should the council not repeal the zoning ordinance for District 5, Eastery wrote he “will have no choice but to file suit" to have a court declare the council did not have the authority to enact the zoning map, the map was enacted in violation of state law and parish ordinances, and the map is unconstitutional.
“It strongly appears that the zoning map was made, in part, with the intent to deprive one of my clients of certain prior approvals that were lawfully obtained,” he added.
If Easterly's clients do file suit, they will seek claims for declaratory judgement and punitive damages, the letter says.
Easterly added that he suspects zoning ordinances passed by other parish districts have similar procedural deficiencies as the District 5 map and, if they do, “then those maps are subject to the same scrutiny and are likely null and void as a matter of law.”
Calls to resist
Before District 5 council member Erin Sandefur's appointment and subsequent election to the parish council, she had spoken against a surge in development in the area during council meetings as a resident. As a council member, she has been a strong proponent of passing her district's zoning map.
Sandefur was officially voted into office last month after she was appointed interim for longtime council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris. Harris had resigned last year amid ongoing health problems.
The unincorporated land around Denham Springs has seen a boom in development in recent months, drawing many residents to council meetings concerned the growth will overburden local infrastructure. With traffic and drainage problems ever present, locals fear bigger subdivisions with hundreds of homes will make things even worse.
In a statement, Sandefur said she believes it is time to begin discussing a 12-month moratorium on major developments in the parish. Last year, the council passed a considerably shorter development moratorium while members hammered out new laws aimed at regulating perceived rampant growth in the parish.
"We will have at least four new councilmen in January and a new Parish President," she said. "We owe it to those new elected officials and the people of Livingston Parish to calm the chaos, as we work together to seek solutions to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”
She added that her district's zoning map "follows the parish master plan closely, thus carefully abiding by state law.”
In the meantime, Keen, council member for District 3, has sponsored an agenda item for Thursday night's council meeting to rescind all the zoning maps that have been passed in several other districts. However, he is also sponsoring another ordinance proposal that will apparently impose a blanket zoning map for the entire parish, rather than district-by-district.