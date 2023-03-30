Donations are being sought for the families of Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who died in a helicopter crash on March 26, the Baton Rouge police said Thursday.
Donations will be provided for the families through the nonprofit organization Behind the Line Baton Rouge, police said, and they can be made in several ways:
- By check, sent to P.O. Box 2490, Denham Springs, 70727.
- By Paypal at http://paypay.me/btlbr.
- By electronic payment via CashApp, using $Behind the Line.
For any memo or note section, donors can write "Air One," police said.
A joint funeral service for the two officers has been set for April 6.