The state Department of Transportation and Development is looking at new options for the second phase of its Interstate 10 widening project after the public raised major concerns about the traffic problems that would be caused by closing lanes.
The next phase for the widening project between Interstate I-110 and Acadian Thruway is currently set to begin in early 2025.
DOTD will be "evaluating traffic management options, comparing two lanes versus three lanes in each direction during State 2 construction," the department said in a statement.
"Schedule, cost, traffic impacts and supply chain reliability are all being considered," DOTD said.
The analysis should be completed by Dec. 2, when DOTD will submit the results to the Federal High Administration for review.
Current construction work on the interstate widening project won't be affected by DOTD's analysis of the next stage, the department said.