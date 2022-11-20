A worker with the state Department of Transportation and Development Motorist Assistance Patrol was fatally stabbed Sunday; the attacker was shot and killed by a responding West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy, a TV station reported.
WBRZ-Ch. 2 reported that the attack happened shortly before noon near the La. 415 exit.
As of 1 p.m., I-10 West was closed past La. 415, with congestion approaching the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge.
Traffic is currently being diverted to La. 415 North to US 190 West.
This is a developing story.