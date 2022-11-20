One person died and another was injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, Baton Rouge police said.
The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects in a vehicle shot and killed the driver of another vehicle and injured a passenger, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson.
Four suspects fled the scene in their vehicle and were pursued by police officers; the suspects stopped in the 10600 block of Airline Highway and fled on foot, McKneely said.
One suspect had been arrested and officers were continuing to search for the other three, McKneely said at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.