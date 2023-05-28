Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish will be asked this fall to renew the 10-year property tax that makes up half of the Emergency Medical Services' annual budget.
The election will be held Oct. 14 and would renew the 3.13 mills tax for another decade, if approved by voters.
"We're able to use our finances wisely so we're able to provide these services to the public," EMS spokesman Brad Harris said. "We want to continue doing so, so we really do need to continue this millage."
The property tax funds the agency's ambulances, pays the medics' salaries and allows EMS to do community classes, like CPR training, Harris said.
The tax generated about $15.5 million for EMS in 2023, according to the city-parish budget. The agency also generates revenue through insurance charges for ambulance transportation and is paid by the East Baton Rouge Parish Communication's District to operate the 911 call center, bringing the annual budget to $33.3 million for 2023.
The assessed value of a residential property is 10% of its perceived value and commercial buildings are assessed at 15%, according to the parish. Owed taxes are then calculated using the millage rates, or the rate that a property is taxed, set by local entities that receive property taxes.
A mill is one one-thousandth of a dollar, and is equal to $1.00 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed property value.
The agency provides service to the entire parish, including Baker, Zachary, Central and unincorporated areas.
EMS responded to about 70,000 calls across the parish in 2022, Harris said. The agency operates 20 ambulances, and the call volume increases every year, Harris said. The call volume could reach 80,000 in 5 years, Harris said.
Ambulances also have a life of about 5 years before they need to be replaced for insurance liability, Harris said.
"In order to expand our fleet and to continue hiring employees to keep up with the demands, we really need this millage to pass," Harris said. "If it doesn't, we may have to scale down and may not be prepared for the future."
Since it first took affect in 1982, EMS has never raised its millage, Harris said. The property tax is the agency's only one on the books, and it has never been rejected by the voters of the parish, Harris said.