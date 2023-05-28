East Baton Rouge Parish EMS vehicle parked off Harding Blvd. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 outside the Advanced Traffic Management/Emergency Operation Center, right, which houses the EBR city-parish 911 call center, which has been experiencing dropped 911 calls. AT&T has been troubleshooting the problem in an effort to repair, while calls are being transferred to backup 911 lines to mitigate the problem. Caller who experience dropped calls were asked to call back.