East Baton Rouge Parish voters living in the St. George Fire Protection District on Saturday approved a 25% increase to the department's property tax funding that will go firefighter pay raises and the purchase of equipment.
Parish-wide, voters also chose to renew a 6.9 millage tax that makes up 33% of the sheriff's office operating budget.
Approval of the new, 4 millage tax for the fire department received 63.5% of the 15,127 votes cast, according to complete but unofficial results.
A new property tax or property tax renewal for the fire protection district has never failed, Chief Gerard Tarleton said.
The fire department's new 4 millage tax will bring the department to a total of 20 mills in funding and increase its annual budget by nearly $5 million, Tarleton said. A mil is $1 of tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Much of the new money will go to starting pay increases to attract firefighters that will replace those who have recently departed during the pandemic, Tarleton said. Reserve funds for equipment purchases and emergencies, like hurricanes, will also be established with the increased funding.
The funding request to voters was necessary because the department is falling behind many neighboring fire departments in pay, a situation that has made it more difficult to attract workers amid a nationwide shortage of firefighters, Tarleton said. The population within the department's boundaries in the southeast corner of the parish has also exploded in recent years, creating a need for more money to protect homes and businesses in the area.
Parish wide, approval of the 6.9 millage tax that makes up 33% of the Sheriff's Office operating budget received 64.8% of the 61,151 votes cast, according to complete but unofficial results.
The tax has been on the books since 1994 and is up for renewal every 10 years. It has now been re-approved three times since its initial adoption.