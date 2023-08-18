After numerous bus drivers calling in sick on Friday to protest low pay, all schools in the East Baton Rouge public school system delayed class for two hours, school officals said Friday morning.
School buildings will be open at the regular start time and fully staffed for parents who bring their children to school.
"Families in the Woodlawn area may see the greatest impact from the shortage of operators," the school district said in a news release.
If parents decide to bring their children to school later than usual on Friday or keep them home for the entire day, the student will not be penalized, said Ben Lemoine, spokesman for the school district.
The "sick-out" is an escalation of major transportation problems that have caused chaos in the first week of school. Mechanical problems and a shortage of drivers have made many buses miss their routes, leading to widespread complaints from parents.
Bus drivers and school officials have blamed low pay for drivers. At a meeting last night, the school board approved $9,500 stipends for bus drivers, transportation aides and mechanics, but some drivers said the one-time payout was not an acceptable substitute for a permanent pay raise.
This is a developing story.