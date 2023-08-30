An East Baton Rouge public schools employee at Belaire High was terminated Tuesday, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and is being investigated by the sheriff's office, the school system said in a news release Wednesday.
"Upon learning about this allegation, our Human Resources Department leaders immediately notified EBRSO detectives, who have launched a criminal investigation into all aspects of this situation," the school system said. "Additionally, we alerted and directed our Title IX representative to open a separate, external investigation into the matter."
Superintendent Sito Narcisse terminated the employee effective immediately.
"We will be providing counselors on campus to assist any students who need those services," the school system said.