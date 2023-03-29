T-Mobile is giving 11,500 Chromebooks to Baton Rouge public schools along with upgrades to wi-fi and hotspots as part of a $2 million grant from the mobile network giant.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system announced the grant Wednesday as well as a planned special celebration Thursday morning at Liberty High to showcase the arrival of these new devices to schools.
In 2016, East Baton Rouge first began purchasing Chromebooks for most grades. In spring 2020, soon after the COVID pandemic hit Louisiana, the public school district allowed all students to bring their Chromebooks home.
Federal funds during the pandemic helped the district continue to replenish its inventory of Chromebooks and other devices. Special programs also allowed many families to access the internet from home for free or at heavily discounted rates.
In a news release Wednesday, parish school officials said the new laptops and upgrades will allow “our students to access internet-based education resources and platforms anywhere they are working.” The improved technology is aimed at high school students and at narrowing the “digital divide” in the United States where a quarter of students lack “adequate home internet access.
“That reality is about to shift for EBR high school students,” according to the release.