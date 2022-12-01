New employees set to teach in a classroom in January are likely to receive a $2,000 mid-year hiring bonus, but East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members want to see whether there’s enough money to give bonuses to some other recent teacher hires as well.
The special hiring bonus is one of a series of moves the school district is pursuing to try to fill a variety of vacancies for school employees. The moves also come amid regional, statewide and national shortages for school employees.
The School Board considered the $2,000 hiring bonus Thursday and plans to consider the proposal again at its Dec. 15 meeting.
“This proposal will give us a competitive edge against neighboring parishes offering similar sign-in structures,” said Nichola Hall, chief officer for human resources.
Board members, however, urged Hall’s office to see first if they can give some of that one-time money to teachers hired between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.
Storm Matthews, a teacher and representative of the parish’s Association of Educators, said recent hires were signed on too late for a $7,500 bonus for teachers hired over the summer and won’t receive a $3,000 one-time Christmas stipend for employees the board approved in August and to be disbursed later this month.
“Those people fell through the cracks and aren’t eligible for either,” Matthews said.
Board member Jill Dyason said including those new hires makes sense to her.
“I agree I would like to include them as long as they meet all the requirements,” Dyason said.
The school system plans to draw on federal COVID 19 relief money set aside for the $7,500 signing bonus approved in July but not yet been spent.
The district is planning to hold a mid-year job fair Wednesday.
Also on Thursday, the School Board gave preliminary approval to a proposal to increase the pay rate for part-time employees, including for a proposed new part-time bus driver position.
The job would be open to new hires for drivers, who are hard to come to come by, but also current part-time school employees. These include 62 part-time school cafeteria workers.
Monique Scott-Spaulding, chief operations officer, said there about 400 bus positions on the payroll, but only 350 are filled and about 320 are active daily.
If approved, the proposed part-time hourly rate would increase from $10.50 an hour currently to $13.29 an hour.
Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson questioned the logistics of which cafeteria workers would be free to drive a bus and whether they’d have sufficient time to shift from one job to the other.
Board member Dadrius Lanus said full-time bus drivers deserve a pay raise as well.
Supt. Sito Narcisse said one is coming in time for the 2023-24 school year and would be for all school employees.
“In the new budget, we will be looking at raises throughout the system,” Narcisse said.
Board member David Tatman relayed something he recently heard when he was called for jury duty.
“If you are a school bus driver they are releasing you from jury duty,” he said. “It’s gotten to that point.”