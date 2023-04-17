Four Baton Rouge educators are in the running for two of Louisiana's top awards for early childhood education.
LeighAnn LaCour, of Port Allen Elementary School's head start program, is one of five finalists for Early Childhood Teacher of the Year. And three locals are among five finalists for Early Childhood Leader of the year:
- Tara Emery of London Bridge Early Learning Center in East Baton Rouge Parish
- Megan Garretson, of Young Scholars Academy in East Baton Rouge Parish
- Xavier Anders, of A Garden of Angels Learning Center/Academy in Iberville Parish.
"I’m grateful for the remarkable teachers and leaders who support Louisiana’s children during this critical developmental stage in their lives," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. "Congratulations to the finalists. They represent the many talented early care and education professionals across our state."
Two winners, one teacher and one leader, will be selected in July from this field of 10 finalists. All will will be recognized at an awards gala on July 22 at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
This is the second year the awards have been given out. Louisiana leaders have identified early childhood as a top priority for improving the state's education system.
The awards are part of a larger effort to elevate a branch of education that has been plagued by low pay and high turnover.
Not everyone qualifies. They must serve either economically-disadvantaged children, children who are in publicly-funded programs, children who have disabilities, and/or children who are experiencing homelessness. Also, they must have or are working towards an Early Childhood Ancillary Certificate.
Applicants had to submit three years worth of scores on the CLASS assessments that Louisiana uses to gauge the quality of early children instruction and those scores need to be "exemplary," especially when it comes to "positive interactions with children." Leader award applicants will be judged partially on the CLASS results of the staff at their site.