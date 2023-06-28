Struggling to finance a long-promised employee pay raise, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is weighing four alternatives, ranging from a one-time $2,000 stipend to a percentage-based, permanent raise that works out to $3,560 more a year for a starting teacher.
Board members are wrestling with how to boost pay enough to make the school system more competitive with surrounding districts while not breaking the bank.
The School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive. It is the latest in a series of meetings as the school system finalizes its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins Saturday.
Thursday’s agenda, which underwent multiple changes Tuesday and Wednesday, does not call for a final vote. Instead, it envisions the board holding yet another special meeting July 6 to narrow the four pay options on the table to two, with a final decision sometime after that. The board’s next regular meeting is July 20.
All four proposals would pull money from the General Fund, the district’s general operating budget that accounts for about 70% of all spending, or Proposition 3, a special fund for employee salaries and benefits that is supported by a 1-cent sales tax voters first approved in 1998.
The four proposals are meant to be stepping stones toward larger, permanent pay raises, but the proposals do not address how they will be funded after a year or two.
Here are the four options:
- Option 1: An 8% permanent pay raise for all employees. Proposition 3 would pay for teachers for the 2023-24 fiscal year, while the General Fund would pay for support workers.
- Option 2: A $2,000 one-time stipend for all employees paid for by Proposition 3.
- Option 3: A $3,000 one-time stipend for all employees, split between Proposition 3 and the general operating budget.
- Option 4: A $4,000 one-time stipend for teachers and a $2,000 one-time stipend for support workers funded by both Proposition 3 and the general operating budget. For teachers, this would increase to a $5,000 one-time stipend in fiscal year 2024-25 and a $6,000 permanent pay raise in 2025-26. For support workers, this would increase to a $3,000 one-time stipend in fiscal year 2024-25 and a $4,000 permanent pay raise in 2025-26.
Option 1 was first proposed May 18 when Superintendent Sito Narcisse first released his spending proposals for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Options 2, 3 and 4 grew out of the suggestions of school board members who did not see Narcisse’s plans as financially sustainable.
Narcisse raised expectations a year ago when he proposed an 8% pay raise for all employees that would increase to 12% over a three-year period.
On May 18, Narcisse called for permanent pay raises, but for teachers only. In early June, he added a similar pay raise for many support workers.
That teacher pay raise would lift starting teacher salaries from $47,800 to $51,360 a year, putting the school system third in the Baton Rouge region — City of Baker schools on June 6 jumped into second place by raising their starting teacher pay to $52,000 a year.
Although billed as an 8% pay raise, Narcisse’s initial proposal equates only to 7.5% for starting teachers. The proposed teacher raise, however, comes out to substantially less percentage-wise for more experienced employees.
Worries about sustainability arose immediately.
Narcisse called for a one-time raid of about $30 million from Proposition 3, nearly draining its currently large surplus. He did not identify where pay raise funding would come from after 2023-24. A future permanent raise may involve fresh budget cuts on top of steep cuts that already have been proposed.
On June 14, board members Cliff Lewis and Carla Powell issued a counterproposal to pay stipends as opposed to permanent pay raises — Options 2 and 3.
“The last thing we want to do is take this district and drive it to a financial cliff, and that’s going to take some tough decisions,” Lewis explained.
Option 4 was released earlier this week. It is stipend-only for two years and then would become a permanent pay raise by year 3. It is the most generous of all the options, especially for teachers, but would also be the most expensive.
As the district's general operation budget has gone through revision after revision, it has shifted from in balance to out of balance. To stay in the red, the school district would be forced to dip into its reserves, ranging from $1.1 million for Option 1 to $8.8 million for Option 4. That would run counter to the board’s practice over the past four years to approve a “balanced” budget where annual spending does not outpace revenue.
While spending estimates have changed, expected general operating revenue for 2023-24 has not. It continues to clock in at $544.3 million. That’s a 4.8% increase over 2021-22, but a 1% decrease compared to the current fiscal year.
Luckily, district reserves are as high as they have been in years. Unrestricted reserves left over would range from $90.1 million for Option 1 to $82.5 million for Option 4.
To prevent a further drain on reserves, Narcisse is proposing cutting general operations by $30.9 million, slightly less than he proposed originally. Almost half of that is actual cuts, while the rest involves temporarily shifting those costs to other funding sources, primarily COVID relief funds.
As the budget has been revised, spending has inched up. The newest spending item is a $1 million increase to the district’s facilities maintenance contract with Knoxville, Tennessee-based HES, raising the annual price from $23 million to $24 million. Narcisse originally called for freezing that contract at its current level.