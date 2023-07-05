Four high-level Central Office administrators have left the East Baton Rouge Parish school system so far this summer even as Superintendent Sito Narcisse prepares to send an uncertain number of additional administrators packing.
Capitalizing on a windfall of federal COVID relief funds, Narcisse has presided over a sizable expansion in the district’s Central Office. Along the way he has created a flurry of new positions to handle his expansion of efforts focused on, among other things, early childhood education, literacy, and dual enrollment.
In the past month, though, Narcisse has been forced to reverse course as those COVID funds start to expire and he tries to finance a long-promised employee pay raise. His newfound budget-cutting has focused heavily on Central Office.
On May 18, as part of his proposed budget, Narcisse called for cutting 13 positions from his top ranks. Last week, he had reduced that to eight positions. That’s two chiefs, who make $130,000 a year, and six executive directors, who make $115,000 a year. Eight chiefs and nine executive directors would remain employed.
The School Board plans to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which began Saturday. The board is not planning to hold a final vote until July 24.
Narcisse on June 26 sent letters to 160 employees letting them know their jobs are potentially on the chopping block. That letter sparked the ire of some board members who saw it as premature and believed it might lead people to leave early and unnecessarily for other jobs.
The four high-level departing employees, however, had already left before that letter or were well on their way. Their now vacant jobs are unlikely to be filled, helping Narcisse reduce the need to cut elsewhere. That’s a total of $491,000 in salaries, not counting benefits.
Three of these administrators — Milton Batiste III, Ben Necaise and C. Michael Robinson — recently landed jobs to run their own school districts.
Batiste was selected on May 10 to be the new superintendent of schools in St. Landry Parish. St. Landry has almost 12,000 students attending 34 schools. Batiste spent 23 months in Baton Rouge, starting in July 2021, as an executive director of school leadership. In that job, he oversaw operations at the 12 northernmost schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Batiste has also had a side job during his entire time in Baton Rouge as an elected city councilman in Opelousas.
Necaise was named superintendent of schools on May 2 for the suburban school district in Zachary, just north of Baton Rouge. That district, the highest ranked in Louisiana, is home to 5,600 students and eight schools. Necaise is just the third permanent superintendent in the 20 years since Zachary broke away from the parish school system and formed its own district.
Necaise spent five years as an associate superintendent in East Baton Rouge, including two years at one of two top lieutenants to then Superintendent Warren Drake. Drake was Zachary’s first superintendent and spent 10 years overseeing that high-performing district.
Robinson last week was named superintendent of public schools in Akron, Ohio, a district with about 21,000 students in 48 schools. Robinson has spent the past 28 months as chief academic officer for Narcisse.
Katie Rossini spent 15 months in East Baton Rouge Parish before turning in her resignation on March 15, with an effective date of June 2. She was hired as a literacy coach in November 2021 but two months later was promoted to executive director of school improvement — the same level as Batiste.
Robinson is the most prominent of the foursome, but was not as prominent as he could have been. Past chief academic officers in Baton Rouge were the No. 2 people in their respective administrations, but not Robinson.
Narcisse’s organizational chart does not have a lone No. 2. Instead, he has 10 chiefs, including Robinson. Of those, Chief of Schools Arcelius Brickhouse has the most prominent portfolio, overseeing operations of all district schools. Robinson’s portfolio is more ancillary, including curriculum, special education, professional development, English language learners and fine arts.
Robinson, however, was crucial for Narcisse’s first seven months on the job.
When he was hired in January 2021, Narcisse did not meet Louisiana’s criteria to be a school superintendent. Robinson, however, did. Unlike Narcisse, he had been a superintendent before, spending two years leading public schools in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
A native of Thibodaux, Robinson applied multiple times unsuccessfully to be superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish schools.
Narcisse immediately drafted Robinson to be part of his administration, one of his four initial hires.
Narcisse at the time was not eligible to get certified in Louisiana as a school superintendent because he had taught in the classroom for only three years, where the rules called for at least five years of classroom experience.
The law, however, has an exception. People can still be a school superintendent as long as they hire a chief academic officer who does have the proper credentials. Robinson already had been certified to be a superintendent in Louisiana.
In August 2021, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education solved Narcisse’s problem by lowering the classroom teaching threshold from five to three years. In October 2021, Narcisse finally received his superintendent certification from Louisiana. That made having a chief academic officer like Robinson no longer essential for Narcisse.