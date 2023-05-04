The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday recommended changing the attendance zones for three high schools and two elementaries to make way for the opening in the fall of Capitol High and the new McKinley Elementary School.
The zone changes were approved unanimously. A final vote is planned for May 18.
Capitol High, which has been under state control for the past 14 years, is returning to local control as a hybrid neighborhood-choice school and is opening for students in August. McKinley Elementary is a $24.6 million new facility under construction at 408 East Polk St., the historic address of University Terrace Elementary, created by the merger of University Terrace and Buchanan Elementary schools.
As part of its return to the parish school system, Capitol High is regaining the historic attendance zone the school had until 2008 when it was taken over by the state due to chronic low academic performance. Reinstating that zone means that the zones for Broadmoor, Istrouma and Tara high schools will shrink.
The zone changes initially would affect only students, estimated at 123, who are entering ninth grade this fall. Here are the affected schools and number of ninth-graders that would now head to Capitol: Broadmoor High, 26 students; Istrouma high, 43 students; and Tara High, 54 students.
Students in 10th, 11th and 12th grades at Broadmoor, Istrouma and Tara will be able to stay, but can choose to transfer to the new Capitol High if they so choose.
The new Capitol High zone will take full effect over time, with students from all four grades being assigned to Capitol by fall 2026.
School officials estimate that the new Capitol High will have about 400 students initially and will grow over time to about 600 students.
The new McKinley Elementary would have an attendance zone that encompasses the entirety of the current zones for University Terrace as well as Buchanan Elementary. The new McKinley Elementary is expected to educate 569 students initially — 432 from Buchanan and 137 from University Terrace. The newly constructed facility will have space for as many as 830 students.
Also on Thursday, the board agreed to seek bids to create a commercial kitchen at the district’s Career Technical Education Center, or CTEC, to serve a new culinary program being launched at CTEC. The overall project budget is $700,000. The school system has obtained a grant to help fund the new culinary program.