The head of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board says a promised 8% employee pay raise is still on track, but that school leaders are still trying to figure out how to cut costs enough to afford it.
School Board President Dadrius Lanus said school officials are looking at not filling vacancies and possibly increasing class sizes, but are still calculating how much such moves would save.
“We are comfortable we’re going to get to the 8%, but it’s about how we get there,” Lanus said. “We are going to exhaust every single option we can to do that."
Last June, Supt. Sito Narcisse called for a sizable increase in employee salaries, but has offered few specifics since.
A spokesman for the school system on Tuesday would not offer any new details, saying only that the Narcisse administration will release on May 18 a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that mirrors district priorities outlined in the school system’s strategic plan.
A final vote on the budget is set for June 15. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The proposal that Narcisse endorsed last year called for increasing employee salaries across the board by 8% to start, but by a total of 12% over a three-year period. That three-year hike would amount to a $5,700 raise for starting teachers and a $6,500 raise for teachers on average.
The cost for an 8% raise was estimated last year at $27 million annually.
“That would make us the leading (district) in the entire state in terms of attracting teachers,” Narcisse predicted.
Actually, a few districts already pay more than that.
Lanus, who spoke with The Advocate on Tuesday, echoed Narcisse’s comments last June.
“We want to make sure we are the highest paid district in Louisiana,” he said.
Starting teacher salaries in East Baton Rouge currently stand at $47,800 a year. Average teacher salary in the school district is $56,034 a year, above the state average of $51,210 a year. That’s data from the 2021-22 school year, the latest available.
The state is debating whether to give all school employees in the state a pay raise. Gov. John Bel Edwards has called for a $3,000 annual pay raise for teachers and a $1,500 raise for support workers. The current session of the Legislature is scheduled to end June. 8.
Lanus sowed confusion Monday during an interview with Jim Engster on his Talk Louisiana radio show. Engster posed a question from a listener who asked why the School Board has yet to debate the proposed 8% employee pay raise.
Lanus responded that a board vote is unnecessary because of a March 25 election when East Baton Rouge voters by a 64/36 margin renewed four property taxes that fund public schools in the parish.
“That wouldn’t make very much sense because that was the reason we did the election,” Lanus said. “ And let me tell you something about this last election that we did. Not only is it going to increase teacher pay by 8%, we actually increased the amount of voters that came out and supported the teacher pay raise.”
The text of the four propositions, however, mentions nothing about an employee pay raise. And renewing those taxes simply maintains current property tax revenue, it doesn’t bring in any additional revenue.
On Tuesday, Lanus acknowledged that he misspoke.
“That was my gaffe,” he said.
He said he was trying to make clear that the successful renewal of the four property taxes cleared the way for the board to go ahead and vote to increase teacher pay by 8%.
The 8% raises "would be completely off the table,” if the renewals failed, Lanus said. “That was what I meant to say.”
Lanus said the budget remains a challenge. Early projections he’s seen show that the school system, without adjustments, is on track to spend more than it takes in in revenue during the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“We anticipate that we will have a deficit, but it won’t be high,” he said.
The school system has healthy reserves — $92.5 million as of June 30, 2022 — to cover any overspending. Supt. Narcisse, however, has pledged to present the board with a “balanced” budget, where the district does not overspend, so some budget tightening is likely unless revenue projections increase.
Some cutbacks may occur over the next month as Narcisse settles on school staffing levels for the 2023-24 school year. Schools where student enrollment declines typically lose positions and schools that add students gain positions. Overall enrollment stands at 40,510 students, a 2.2% decline compared with a year ago, so most schools are facing staffing cuts.
If the board also opts to increase class sizes, any increases in class size would be modest, Lanus promised.
“Historically, we have been under that threshold for the state,” he said.
School closings, however, are not likely to be part of the current budget-cutting process. Lanus, who has spoken repeatedly about the need to consolidate schools in Baton Rouge, said the board won’t tackle that touchy issue until later, probably in the fall.
“We’re the second largest school district, yet we operate more schools than the largest school district in Louisiana,” Lanus said, referring to Jefferson Parish.