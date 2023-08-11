Transportation problems at the start of the school year are commonplace, but with a severe shortage of bus drivers, this year’s issues in Baton Rouge have been the worst in recent memory, turbocharging the frustrations of parents.
Those concerns prompted “emergency transportation meetings” Friday morning at four popular magnet schools, meetings that drew many parents on short notice.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to consider ways to improve matters, including boosting pay for drivers and providing more before- and after-care to aid working parents.
Those plans, however, also inevitably will include consolidating some existing bus routes.
“That is just the way it is,” Superintendent Sito Narcisse told an audience of 60-plus parents who attended the meeting held Friday at Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, or WHAM.
No votes are planned Monday night, but the board will hold its regular monthly meeting three days later.
School leaders on Friday said they have only 339 drivers currently on staff, about 160 short of the roughly 500 drivers that they planned to employ this year. Last year, the school system educated more than 40,000 children, and about 34,000 of them were served by the district’s fleet of 500-plus buses.
Chris Adams, parent of two children who attend WHAM, said he has driven his children to school since classes started Wednesday because the bus he has been assigned this year has missed him each day. He said he has tracked the bus on his phone via the district’s WheresTheBus app, but the bus continually goes off route.
Adams said he didn’t feel like Narcisse and his staff were leveling with the parents.
“If you’re telling me that this is just going to last two weeks, I can work with that,” he said, but said he is worried the problem will go on for much longer.
Dianna Ladmirault Clawson, mother of two children at WHAM, waited in vain Wednesday and Thursday before driving her children to school. On Friday, she didn’t even bother waiting.
Despite her frustration, Clawson said she welcomed Friday’s parent meeting and hopes there will be more.
“This is the first time that they’ve come, expecting irate parents, but they came because the issue is that bad, and I appreciated that,” she said.
She prefers it to the impersonal approach to transportation issues that has typified the school system in years past, and she hopes it continues.
“In the whole time my kids have been riding buses, there’s only been the app,” she said, “there’s only been calling to Transportation or emails with no response. There’s been nothing.”
Starting pay for public school bus drivers in Baton Rouge is $19,150 a year, and after 40 years of experience a driver earns $31,150 annually. Surrounding districts tend to pay more, with some starting bus drivers making $30,000 to $35,000 a year.
The East Baton Rouge school system also has many older buses that lack air conditioning, putting the district at a competitive disadvantage vs. districts that deploy more modern fleets.
The problems that Narcisse and his staff cited are not new, making it unclear why the current shortage is so acute.
Baton Rouge school bus driver pay is actually increasing substantially, though only for this year. Drivers are receiving $3,000 in one-time stipends. The goal is to make those permanent pay raises by the 2025-26 school year, but that’s not guaranteed.
The number of drivers has declined quickly.
In late February, the district’s payroll had 453 drivers; in late July, that number was down to 428. On Wednesday, school officials said they were down to just 361 drivers available to run routes. And on Friday that shrunk further to 339 drivers.
The school system’s budget for the 2023-24 school year, which was approved July 31, contemplated a big increase in the number of drivers. It contained funding for 545 bus operator positions. That’s about 50 more drivers than were budgeted for during the 2022-23 school year. Forty-six positions were added after a transfer point for elementary students was discontinued at the end of last school year, requiring more drivers to cover the additional routes.
Friday’s meetings served as the public debut of the newly hired director of transportation, Kelvin Ridgley. He just started at the end of July. He was previously director of maintenance for CATS, the parish’s transportation system.
School Board member Katie Kennison pushed for Monday’s special board meeting after getting inundated with calls from upset parents.
“I think it’s ridiculous that these transportation issues are only becoming known now on the first day of school,” she said.
Student transportation barely registered during the two months of meetings that led up to the passage of the district budget on July 31.
“If you don’t have (student transportation) in place there’s no point in talking about contracts and programs,” Kennison said.