The LSU football team ended its season as a winner in last week's Citrus Bowl, and the director of the Golden Band from Tigerland is hopeful that his 325 musicians will soon have another victory, too.
LSU assistant director of bands Kelvin Jones, who spoke Monday at the Baton Rouge Press Club, will be in California on Feb. 5 for this year's Grammy Awards ceremony. The Tiger band's collaboration with alum Sean Ardoin and his band Kreole Rock and Soul, "Full Circle," has been nominated for "Best Regional Roots Album." Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas have been nominated in the same category, as have others.
Jones said that, after Ardoin approached him during the Auburn game in 2021, he believed the marching band and Kreole Rock and Soul would work together on one song. It eventually grew into an album.
“Our students, for the most part, did all the arrangements," he said Monday. "It gave them the opportunity to work with a world-class artist and musician in a setting like this. So what started off, in my eyes, as one tune turned into like 13."
Working around their tight semester schedules, Jones said 150 of the band's 325 students volunteered their time to learn the music from January to April last year and found a weekend to record with Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul in April.
“It was a Friday evening, all day Saturday and then half a day Sunday," he said. "We did 13 tracks and it was pretty jam-packed. We pretty much turned the band room into a studio."
The challenge was translating traditional Cajun instruments into something that could be played through more traditional means. There are no accordions in marching bands, for instance.
“The cool thing about the process was trying to figure out how to stay true to the music we intended, but at the same time, make it work for Tiger Band," Jones said. "The bass guitar, we could take those lines and put them in the tuba or the washboard, maybe we could take certain hits of that and put that into a snare drum."
For the traditional accordion part of the Zydeco sound, Jones said those parts were broken down into harmonies for the trombones, trumpets and mellophones.
"It became a puzzle and trying to figure out how we color this puzzle to then fit within this tapestry of Tiger band," he said. "But that was unique, because we didn’t want to take this and make it something outside of what it is because Zydeco is Zydeco and we want to honor that, especially being from Louisiana.”
Jones said the level of collaboration with Ardoin was unprecedented — creating an entire album rather than just being featured on a song or two, as groups have done with other artists, Beyonce, Lizzo, even Fleetwood Mac.
The recordings, Jones said, made the band the "first marching band to ever release an album of that caliber in recording category history." Another notable first last year: The Golden Band and Southern's Human Jukebox played together in Tiger Stadium last September at halftime of the schools' first football game against one another.
Next season, Grambling comes to Tiger Stadium for the first time.
"In regards to Grambling, we’re already trying to figure out what type of halftime show we’re going to do and spend these next few months figuring out what tunes we’re going to play," Jones said.