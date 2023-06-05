Confusion over property tax rates almost led to lower tax bills for Baker residents and an accompanying $271,000 budget cut for cash-strapped public schools in the small city north of Baton Rouge.
The Baker City School Board on May 25 voted 3-2, a simple majority, to keep its property tax rate at 43.2 mills. But school leaders thought they needed a supermajority of four for the item to pass.
Turns out, they were wrong.
On Thursday, Acting Superintendent J.T. Stroder issued a statement correcting the record. He based it on information he received from the office of Tax Assessor Brian Wilson.
“The two-thirds or greater requirement was not necessary for resolution providing the millage rates for the current tax year,” Stroder said.
Lowering the tax rate would have complicated a key district initiative.
Stroder, who took over the job in mid-March, has laid out an ambitious pay raise proposal. It would raise the annual pay of Baker starting teachers from $41,303 to $52,000. The raise would lift Baker from near the bottom to the second-highest paying district in the Baton Rouge region.
To finance such a pay boost, the district has suggested it would raise class sizes, close the campus where Baker Middle operates and eliminate several administrative positions. Declining sales tax collections and continued enrollment declines, leading to less state education funding, are forcing another $300,000 in budget reductions.
The School Board is scheduled to vote on the proposed pay raise when it meets Tuesday night; the plan would lift salaries for all Baker employees.
Since it broke away from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system in 2003, Baker schools have maintained their property tax at the maximum rate allowed by voters.
The city school board is obliged to vote annually to set those property tax rates. Most years, a simple majority will suffice. But every four years, when parishes in Louisiana reassess all residential property, the threshold increases to a supermajority, what’s known as “roll forward.” If the board fails to muster a supermajority, then there is a “roll back,” where millage rates are reduced to the rate necessary to generate the amount of revenue as was generated prior to the reassessment.
The last reassessment in East Baton Rouge occurred in 2020. The next is set for 2024.
At the May 25 board meeting, everyone present thought they needed a supermajority of four votes. But board members Clara Joseph and Linda Perkins would not go along.
Joseph and Perkins are two of four individuals who took office in January. The other two newcomers, Monique Butler and Alteen Profit, voted for keeping the millage rate at its maximum, as did the only returning member, Board President Joyce Burges.
Joseph said she is not satisfied that Baker is managing its money well. She said that since taking office she has asked for information on many issues and has not received satisfactory answers.
“I’m voting my conscience,” she declared.
Perkins offered little explanation for her vote.
“We all should be held accountable,” she said.
Afterward, President Burges said she was “very disappointed.”
“You are forfeiting children’s instruction,” Burges said.
In recent weeks, Baker school staff tried unsuccessfully to mollify Joseph and Perkins, even holding a special meeting on May 11 to discuss the district’s property tax millage and how it worked.
After the May 25 vote, Business Manager Sidney Stewart tried one last time to get the two holdout members to reconsider.
“Is there anything additional about the millage you need to see?” she asked.
Joseph made clear she still does not have answers to all of her questions and until she does, she won’t support keeping tax rates up.
“We need to be transparent about everything,” Joseph said.