East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Warren Drake has tapped longtime district administrator Gwynn Shamlin to replace Domoine Rutledge as the top attorney for the school system.

Shamlin’s proposed promotion is on the agenda for Thursday night’s School Board meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. The board is being asked to make Shamlin the district’s new general counsel and to authorize Drake to work out a contract with him.

General counsel serves as the school district’s chief legal adviser.

Rutledge spent 16 years in the job before recently accepting a position with CSRS Inc. as its general counsel and vice president. CSRS Inc. is a private project management firm that helps oversee most school construction for the parish school system.

Rutledge’s last day for the school district is Monday.

Of the 36 people who applied for Rutledge’s job, 12 had first interviews and three of those were interviewed one more time, Drake said. He convened a small committee, which included himself, board President David Tatman and Vice President Kenyetta Nelson-Smith, meetings that Rutledge also attended. Drake said they unanimously decided Shamlin was the best applicant.

“Gwynn really shined through both interviews,” Drake said.

Shamlin has spent about six years as director of the district’s I Care anti-drug and crisis counseling service. A year ago, Drake gave Shamlin a second job as director of communications to replace Adonica Duggan. Since January, Shamlin has handed off many of the communications duties to Taylor Gast, who was hired as public information officer.

“Gwynn is the kind of person who rises to the challenge put in front of him,” said the superintendent.

A 1994 graduate of LSU law school, Shamlin has spent most of his career with the parish school system, the second largest in Louisiana. Both his parents are retired educators from the system.

Shamlin spent a few years in the classroom as a third-grade teacher at four schools in Baton Rouge before joining I Care as a counselor. He spent about 20 years with the I Care program. During that time, he worked on the side as an attorney in private practice.

Reached Tuesday, Shamlin declined to be interviewed, saying he didn’t want to be presumptuous about getting the job until the board votes Thursday.

The general counsel is the architect of all legal strategy in the school system, providing a wide variety of legal advice to the superintendent and school administrators, ranging from use of cell phones by students to employment disputes to real estate closings. The general counsel also aids the School Board on everything from student disciplinary hearings to the rules of parliamentary procedure.

In addition, the general counsel manages the school system’s Department of Risk Management.

The general counsel doles out specialized work to a variety of outside lawyers, mostly to lawyers with Hammonds & Sills.

Drake said Shamlin’s past experience covers most of the bases the job requires. The only area Shamlin will have to learn fresh is representing the school district before the state Legislature, something Rutledge spent a lot of time on at points during his tenure, Drake said.

If approved Thursday, Shamlin plans to give up his positions as I Care director and director of communications. The I Care director position is already being advertised. Drake said he’s still mulling over what to do for a new director of communications, but he said he’s been happy with how Gast has done so far and is considering promoting her to the position.