LSU raised nearly $2 million during its third annual giving day, marking the most money the university has raised through the event despite the university confronting a high-profile sexual misconduct scandal.
The 24-hour fundraiser last Wednesday attracted 2,897 donors who gave a total of $1.91 million for scholarships, equipment for staff and faculty and emergency funding for students, said Sara Whittaker, assistant vice president of communications and marketing for the LSU Foundation.
While the foundation did receive some negative feedback regarding the timing of the fundraiser — less than a week after the March 5 release of the Husch Blackwell report detailing shortcomings in LSU’s handling of reports of sexual violence — Whittaker said the foundation’s mission is strictly to support academics at the university through fundraising.
“We will stand by LSU students every day because that's our job, and they are not the ones responsible for these allegations,” Whittaker said. “I absolutely understand not wanting to give to an organization because you're not happy with decisions made at a moral or ethical standpoint, but we're here to support the students.”
The foundation’s general email account received criticism for the university over the report and the foundation over the timing of the fundraiser, Whittaker said. But the volume of emails did not exceed the level of feedback the foundation receives for other issues at the university.
The general tenor of the emails was that some alumni would not feel comfortable supporting the university until concrete steps are taken to address the Husch Blackwell report, Whittaker said.
On social media, some users used the #LSUGivingDay hashtag to criticize the fundraiser.
“I for one won’t be donating to any #LSUGivingDay until the university demonstrates greater accountability for leadership, addresses a multitude of transparency issues and takes real steps to addressing a culture that allows abuse to remain a pervasive issue on campus,” tweeted Parker Wishik, a 2009 graduate of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.
Following the release of the Husch Blackwell report, the foundation considered postponing Wednesday’s fundraiser, Whittaker said. But it decided to move forward to prevent the loss of roughly $400,000 in donations pledged in advance.
“Not moving forward with Giving Day would have meant walking away from that money that goes directly to students,” Whittaker said.
Whittaker said her office also received feedback encouraging the foundation to pivot the fundraiser to benefit survivors of sexual violence, but the idea was nixed to prevent a “vanity type of effort” rather than a strategic approach to the problem.
Despite the criticism, the fundraiser well exceeded the foundation’s goal of 1,860 individual donors.
In 2019, the foundation raised $845,000 for its inaugural campaign and raised roughly $1 million during the second fundraiser in 2020.
“Giving Day exceeded expectations and was very successful,” Whittaker said. “The fact that it succeeded doesn't mean the feelings of the people who are upset aren't valid.”