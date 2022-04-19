A private company that has maintained school buildings in Baton Rouge for 23 years, attracting periodic criticism along the way, is in danger of getting the heave-ho in favor of another facility management company.
Philadelphia-based Aramark is competing against five other large national companies to retain its contract with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, going back to 1999. Only two of those six companies, however, appear to be in serious contention — neither of them Aramark.
A final vote is scheduled for Thursday’s School Board meeting.
Aramark receives $22.4 million a year to maintain facilities for the school system, the second-largest traditional school district in Louisiana. The company has 20,000 clients around the world and 100,000 employees.
Its Achilles heel through the years has been nighttime cleaning. It’s a duty Aramark has handed off to a succession of low-paying subcontractors, and it’s often cited as a problem in employee surveys.
Complaints from teachers walking into dirty classrooms reached a fever pitch in early fall 2020, when schools reopened for in-person instruction for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic amid heightened concern about contracting COVID from unsanitized surfaces. That helped provoke an employee sickout by a local teacher union that led a handful of schools to close for the day.
Superintendent Sito Narcisse is recommending parting ways with Aramark and hiring instead Knoxville-based HES Facilities, citing the top score it received from a five-member in-house committee assembled to assess the applicants.
Board member Dadrius Lanus, however, has been pushing for hiring a different company company, Houston-based ABM Industry Group. ABM was a close second in the scoring, just 1.5 points behind HES.
Lanus offered a motion at an April 7 meeting to hire ABM, seconded by fellow board member Tramelle Howard. Lanus withdrew the motion after board members said they would keep talking for two more weeks to try to reach consensus.
No one that night suggested retaining Aramark. Howard spoke of Aramark in the past tense.
“It has been a relationship from hell with our previous vendor,” Howard said.
Howard described the school system’s time with Aramark as a missed opportunity.
“The most complaints since I’ve gotten on this board for the past four years have been simple, low-hanging fruit about the management of our facilities inside of our schools,” he continued. “I’m glad that we are here and we have a recommendation that is freeing us of a relationship that had an opportunity to be a good relationship and had an opportunity to really serve the students of this district in a way that’s viable and shows that they care about kids.”
HES has 150 clients in K-12 and in higher education, while ABM has about 450 clients in those spheres. Both companies currently serve public schools in Nashville, where Narcisse served as a top administrator from 2016 to 2019, though HES came on board after Narcisse left that district.
In the scoring, HES earned 486.5 points out of 500 while ABM earned only 485 points. Two out of the five committee members rated HES slightly higher than ABM, while the other three scored them the same.
Aramark came in fourth overall with 473.5 points, just behind Los Angeles-based SodexoMagic, which had 475. The “Magic” in SodexoMagic is former NBA star Magic Johnson. The company is a partnership between Johnson and global conglomerate Sodexo, based in Paris. Johnson serves as SodexoMagic’s chairman of the board.
Houston-based Metroclean and KBS, based in Oceanside, California, north of San Diego, came in fifth and sixth with 463.5 and 443 points, respectively.
Larry Williams, director of purchasing, said the six companies fared relatively well, all with good references and employing similar business models.
“There is no new novel way to do this work,” Williams said.
Five of the six companies were close on cost, with overall prices for the first year ranging from $21.5 to $22.9 million. SodexoMagic was the only outlier, with an overall Year 1 price of $25.3 million. Aramark’s $21.9 million price is about $500,000 less than it’s charging now.
The shift from public to private management of public school facilities in Baton Rouge began in 1999 when then Superintendent Gary Mathews hired ServiceMaster to oversee school facilities. Mathews, though, retained school employees to actually do the custodial, maintenance, groundskeeping and other work. Aramark purchased ServiceMaster in 2001.
In 2004, Mathews’ successor, Clayton Wilcox, went the next step and persuaded the School Board to hire Aramark to take over the whole department. The privatization saved the school system millions of dollars annually, but many employees lost their jobs. It was so controversial that Wilcox received at least one death threat and temporarily was protected with 24-hour security.
Aramark’s contract was renewed multiple times and it enjoyed solid relations with school district leaders.
That started to change when Warren Drake became superintendent in summer 2015 and immediately began pressuring Aramark. A stickler for cleanliness, Drake immediately found fault with the condition of many school buildings he inherited and demanded more from Aramark.
Rather than just negotiate a fresh renewal with Aramark, Drake decided to seek proposals from other companies. Eleven companies submitted proposals, and three were named finalists. Aramark came in a distant third place, but, in a surprise, still managed to win a five-year renewal after Drake surprisingly recommended keeping them.
One of the companies passed over, GCA Services, was not only rated higher but offered a much lower price. It unsuccessfully pressed board members to reverse their vote. GCA was purchased later that year by ABM, one of the companies in the running now.
Drake, however, drew a hard line in contract negotiations with Aramark, compelling the company to drop its price by millions of dollars a year and agree to perform a range of work it had excluded from previous contracts.
To help lower costs, Aramark hired a third party, the Atlanta-based Carter Brothers, to extract savings from local Aramark subcontractors. That prompted litigation from a group of unhappy subcontractors who said they weren’t getting paid and then counterclaims from the Carter Brothers when Aramark dropped that company.
The school system last summer once again sought proposals from facility management companies. The process, which was initially supposed to wrap up by November, has been repeatedly delayed. Six companies submitted proposals in early November but were not interviewed until February.
All of the companies, except HES, offered multi-year cost projections. ABM had the lowest overall projection, $113.8 million over five years. SodexoMagic’s five-year projection was the highest at $136.5 million
Williams with the school system said costs over the long term, however, are subject to change based upon what’s negotiated at the outset as well as inflation.
“We see little value in considering additional years’ costs, in comparing company prices, when the starting price could vary with the inherent complexity of an agreement like this,” Williams said. “In the following years, the cost will be negotiated depending upon actual work assigned.”
Cost represented 25% of a company’s score. Other factors included program quality and a detailed plan – 20% each – K-12 facility management experience – 15% – and record of performance and “Fair Share Compliance” – 10% each.
The latter may actually be the second biggest factor. As part of this contract, East Baton Rouge increased its expectation for diversity participation from 20% to 50%. Each of the companies devotes a lot of space in their proposals to highlighting the extra lengths they will go to make sure they hire lots of companies that meet the definition of minority-and-women owned businesses. Metroclean is itself minority-and-women owned.
Lanus told the board on April 7 that he wants to hire ABM because by his calculations the company will hire 65% minority-and-women-owned subs, whereas other companies average about 45% in their proposals.
“That something we cannot just simply gleam or gloss over,” Lanus said.
It was a claim that that surprised a couple of other board members who said they had not seen the same information. On April 14, ABM formalized the 65% promise in a letter.
HES has also pressed its case anew in a 4-page letter to the board, including its committee to steering business to minority-and-women-owned businesses.
HES says it will retain current subs recommended by the school district to achieve 50% participation from the outset and "will continue the ramp-up to well above 50% as local and most importantly, capable MBE companies continue to be identified during the partnership."