The Southern University campus in Baton Rouge is closed Friday due to a power outage, the school announced on Twitter.
Crews are working to restore power, but all classes for Friday are canceled.
"Mayberry Dining Hall is open with limited service and will provide to-go boxes during the power outage and restoration process," Southern said.
The school said it will return to normal operations Monday.
