A first step in the return of Baton Rouge schools taken over by the state years ago to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system was finally approved this week, but it’s not clear how soon this reunification process will advance from here.

The parish School Board voted unanimously to regain control of the campus of Crestworth Middle, currently unoccupied, as well as Glen Oaks Middle, which is occupied by a charter school group, Redesign School Louisiana. Redesign in turn plans to move a few blocks over to vacant school property at 5959 Cadillac St., which until a year ago was the home of North Banks Middle School.

The property swaps are part of a larger agreement under negotiation with the state-run Recovery School District, or RSD.

Crestworth and Glen Oaks middle schools were once part of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, but were taken over in 2008 and 2009 after years of low academic performance. RSD immediately converted them to charter schools. Most have seen numerous leadership changes.

Crestworth Middle, which was a charter school until fall 2018, would be turned back into a neighborhood middle school. Voters in April 2018 approved $3 million to create more middle schools classrooms in the Scotlandville area. Since 2009, when the school was taken over, many middle school students in that area have been bussed across town to Park Forest Middle.

The newly vacant Glen Oaks Middle campus, which is in poor shape, would likely be demolished, though the board has yet to agree to that.

The next step, still being negotiated, would take five RSD charter schools, all charter schools, and move them to the control of the parish school system.