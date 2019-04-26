LSU President F. King Alexander, whose future at LSU has been the subject of intense speculation recently, received the backing Friday of the governor.

“I support the entire team that’s in place,” Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters after visiting the LSU Board of Supervisors. “I think it’s my job to support them and to challenge them and to give them the resources they need to deliver the flagship mission for the state of Louisiana.”

Some board members have privately groused about what they call the imperiousness of Alexander, as have some legislators and officials in other higher education systems.

They basically said King is more Alexander’s attitude than just his name. But they also give Alexander credit for navigating the university through years of declining state appropriations made up for with budget cuts and higher tuition. Only in the past two years has state funding increased.

And no board member disagreed Friday when LSU Board Chairman James M. Williams, a lawyer from Metairie, sang Alexander’s praises to the governor, who was attending his first board meeting at LSU.

“Under Dr. Alexander’s leadership we have grown to new heights. We have reached new levels and our students are performing better than before,” Williams said.

LSU expects to graduate its largest class ever – an estimated 7,109 students – on May 10th.

The LSU Board of Supervisors hire and fire top leadership at the state's flagship university. By law, the governor selects members of the 16-member board for staggered terms. Edwards' appointees now hold the majority of the LSU Board.

Since Scott Woodward last week agreed to leave Texas A&M and replace the ousted Joe Alleva as athletic director, one of the most popular parlor games around the State Capitol has been naming who would replace Alexander in running the LSU system, which includes medical schools, research institutes, campuses around the state including the flagship university in Baton Rouge.

+3 Behind the scenes of LSU hiring Scott Woodward, removing Joe Alleva: How it happened so fast A day after the whirlwind news of a shakeup in the LSU athletic department, the school officially announced that Texas A&M athletic direct…

+3 LSU board unanimously approves contract for AD Scott Woodward, amended deal for Will Wade The LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously approved the contract for new athletic director Scott Woodward and the amended contract for…

And the most commonly cited name is Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

A lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Dardenne was student body president during his years at LSU in the 1970s. He is the former lieutenant governor and now serves as Edwards’ chief budget architect and financial adviser.

Edwards said he heard the rumor for the first time Thursday.

“That is not a conversation that Jay and I have ever had,” Edwards said about Dardenne assuming the university presidency. “I can tell you he’s doing a great job as commissioner of administration. But I’m not going to go beyond that.”

Dardenne told The Advocate Friday the rumors became so widespread that he spoke to Alexander to assure the president that he didn’t start them, doesn’t know where they came from and wasn’t trying to profit from them.

“I’m not angling for this and have not expressed interest,” Dardenne said about the top LSU job. “The board has confidence in King, and I have confidence in the board.”

LSU has had a run of bad publicity recently.

The 2017 death of Max Gruver during fraternity hazing followed by the arrest of nine DKE members for violence made national headlines. So did the FBI capturing on wiretap conversations by basketball coach Will Wade about possibly funneling money to the families of recruits.

Locally, law enforcement is looking into some sort of connection between a fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center accused of fraud and a no-show job for the parent of an LSU athlete who university officials refuse to identify. Then there was Alexander’s unilateral decision to change admissions standards that prompted the Board of Regents to launch an investigation.

Gov. Edwards 'not prepared to echo' a longtime supporter's calls to oust LSU president, athletic director Gov. John Bel Edwards said he's not ready to back up a call to oust LSU President F. King Alexander by the former chair of the state’s top pol…

One of the loudest voices calling for Alexander’s ouster is businessman Richard Lipsey, a longtime supporter of LSU, former chairman of the higher ed policy-making Regents, founding member of the Tiger Athletic Foundation, one of the richest men in Baton Rouge, and one of the first major Republican donors to back Democratic Gov. Edwards.

Through his Put Louisiana First organization, Lipsey wrote in March: “LSU will continue to face these problems and headline after headline until we have quality leadership at the top. We call on the new leadership at the LSU Board of Supervisors to quickly remove King Alexander.”

Edwards said Friday he hadn’t talked with Lipsey about firing Alexander for several months.

“His opinions aren’t necessarily mine,” said Edwards who called Lipsey “a very dear friend.” “But I do appreciate the fact that they are heartfelt and sincere.”

Lipsey was out of town Friday and texted that he didn’t yet know enough about Edwards reactions to comment.

But Lipsey isn’t the only prominent figure angered at Alexander.

U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy went on the radio earlier this month to voice how offended he was that Football Coach Ed Orgeron introduced Edwards at the fundraiser calling the incumbent “a man of great character, great integrity.” He blamed Alexander, though not by name, for letting it happen.

John Kennedy 'appalled' by LSU coach Ed Orgeron appearing at governor's fundraiser Some Louisiana Republicans have taken issue with LSU Coach Ed Orgeron taking part in a recent fundraiser for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’…

Edwards faces two Republicans in his bid for re-election: Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, of Alto.

Abraham also took what was seen as a swipe at Alexander over the incident. "This is very disturbing. We have a leadership problem in Louisiana, and it extends further than the governor’s office.”

Alexander refused several requests to respond. But about week later, he dismissed the criticism as everyday politics.

“We’re a big complex organization and not everybody likes the decisions we have to make, Alexander said on April 10. “This is common place. That’s how it is.”