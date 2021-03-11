East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders feared the coronavirus pandemic could produce a budget crisis, but it turns out the district is actually in better financial shape than it was previously.

After years of spending more than it took in — which sometimes caused job cuts at schools — the parish school district instead managed to sock some money away in the bank last year.

The better finances are outlined in the district’s annual audit. Released recently, the audit covers the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

Growing revenue from local property taxes and state education funding more than offset a 3.7% decline in sales taxes compared with projections. Meanwhile, spending was reduced in all but a few departments.

One notable exception was the child nutrition program, which spent almost $2.9 million more than it took in in revenue, though it had enough funds left over. The department had to overhaul its operations during the pandemic, including providing summer meals and delivering meals to students learning from home"

Money available for emergencies grew from $25.9 million to $35.5 million, an increase of 37 percent. That’s the reverse of the prior year, when the district’s reserves were cut in half.

Amid 'deteriorated' financial position, Baton Rouge schools might face budget cuts The East Baton Rouge Parish school district may face budget cuts after it spent through roughly half of its financial reserves last year.

The added money may come in handy as the school district faces declining enrollment -- and thus less state education funding -- as well as added expenses associated with the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

The school system improved its bottom line last year despite continued growing enrollment at charter schools. The district sent $91.2 million to charter school in 2019-20, up almost $10 million from the year before.

The pandemic slowed charter school growth, but that sector is expected to increase again as four new charter schools are scheduled to open in Baton Rouge this fall. They plan to enroll about 750 new students collectively. Charter schools are public schools run privately, via charters, or contracts.

During a March 4 presentation, Freddy Smith, a partner with Postlethwaite & Netterville, congratulated the School Board for the financial turnaround.

“For a couple of years there, you were eating into your financial reserves but through good financial management you kind of turned the corner and started operating within your means and actually replenishing some of your fund balance,” Smith said. “So you are to be commended for that, especially during a difficult year that was presented to us because of the pandemic.”

Overall spending stood at $641.1 million, a 1% decrease from the year before. Meanwhile, revenue came in at $649.1 million, a 5.8% increase. The nearly $8 million in the black contrasts with overspending of about $34 million the prior fiscal year.

Baton Rouge schools have a balanced budget heading into new year. Coronavirus could change that. The East Baton Rouge Parish school system’s financial books are balanced as it readies for a new school year, but how long they will stay that…

The 2019-20 fiscal year got off to a stronger start when the School Board approved its first balanced budget in several years. It did so again last summer at the start of the current 2020-21 fiscal year.

Over those two years, the school system eliminated about 370 positions by more strictly applying its staffing formulas. Those cuts were concentrated at schools that had lost the most students in recent years. Employees in those jobs had to look for other open positions in the system. A few positions were later added back.

In previous years of "unbalanced" budgets, the system stayed in the black by drawing on its reserves or by reaping greater-than-anticipated revenue, or both.

$1 billion on the way, and Louisiana schools have a few ideas on how to spend that huge sum Repairing student learning loss sparked by the coronavirus pandemic will be one of the priorities as superintendents decide how to spend a who…

Federal COVID-19 relief, of which U.S. Congress approved a third round on Wednesday, should help solidify the school system’s current financial position. The most recent round alone, approved by Congress in February, is expected to add $64 million to the district’s coffers.

New Superintendent Sito Narcisse is considering an array of ways to spend this money, including putting literacy and math coaches in every school.

At a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Narcisse promised to not let spending get out of hand.

“The district has to maintain a balanced budget during this process,” he said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave property owners a tax break — by accident Property owners in East Baton Rouge Parish will get a tax break this year after the parish school system inadvertently waited too long to deci…

Enrollment, however, remains an issue. It declined by more 1,000 students overall this year compared to last year, even as a few charter schools added students.

The school system won’t be able to count on an estimated $9.2 million in additional property tax revenue this year. In September, thinking it had more time, the School Board put off a decision on whether to “roll forward” millages and thereby reap the benefit of a reassessment of property throughout the parish. The board, however, didn’t have more time and it inadvertently passed on the $9.2 million.

Overall, auditors gave the school system an “unmodified opinion,” affirming the soundness of its bookkeeping. And it reported no significant findings in district’s controls and processes, an improvement over the recent past.

Auditors detail apparent financial wrongdoing at five Baton Rouge public schools Auditors last year flagged five cases in which they say money was misappropriated at Baton Rouge public schools, ranging from $530 stolen over…

The school system's finance office for 34 years running has received certificates for excellence in financial reporting from both the Chicago-based Government Finance Officers Association and the Association for School Business Officials, located near Washington, D.C.