Property owners in East Baton Rouge just lost a small tax break they unexpectedly enjoyed the two previous years.
The School Board on Thursday voted unanimously to restore property tax rates to their maximum authorized level. The vote required a two-thirds majority, with at least six board members saying yes.
This time, board member Mike Gaudet said the increased revenue will be needed to improve employee pay.
The board separately on Thursday agreed to spend almost $89,000 to hire SSA Consultants of Baton Rouge to conduct an employee compensation study. SSA replaces an Ohio-based Experience Management Institute that landed the job but quickly bowed out.
In 2020, the rates were lowered because of a mistake by the parish school board, resulting in what’s known as a “rollback.”
In 2021, new Superintendent Sito Narcisse effectively decided to keep rates at the rolled-back level, taking the matter out of the board’s hands. Narcisse suggested then that the district could afford to forego the money because of federal COVID relief money, but said he would support an increase in 2022.
In a memo to the board, district Chief Financial Officer Kelly Lopez said a “roll forward” is needed to “support the increased cost to educate students” in the school system.
“State funding through the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) has continued to remain flat in this district for several years, while the cost of doing business, maintaining operations, and charter schools have continued to reflect increases,” wrote Lopez.
The roll-forward will generate an estimated $9 million. Over the past two years, the school system has forgone more than $18 million in funding.
Thursday’s decision will up school property tax rates in the parish from 41.25 to 43.45 mills, where they’d been for decades.
Property taxes will increase $15 in 20222 for a home assessed at $150,000 and $35 for one assessed at $250,000. Under Louisiana’s homestead exemption, the first $75,000 in value remains untaxed.
The school system had until 2024 to restore rates to 43.45 mills, to “roll forward” — or the lower 41.25 millage rate will be locked in for good. A “roll forward” requires a two-thirds vote of the board to pass.
No one from the public spoke on Thursday for or against the proposal.
In the past, opponents of rolling forward millages paint the move as an undemocratic tax hike, arguing that rates should only roll forward after a vote of the people. Supporters of "roll forwards" say they rightly take advantage of local economic growth and serve as a fiscally responsible way to ensure stable funding for the ever-increasing cost of public services.
In other action, the board approved an involved process that it will employ at a March 30 special meeting to narrow 19 proposed election maps to just one. In a change, the lone plan still standing won’t be approved that night. Instead, the board will print that plan in The Advocate and hold a final ratification vote on May 5.
The process was proposed by Board Vice President Dawn Collins. It passed in a 5-4 vote. Board member Mark Bellue was the only of the five White board members to vote yes. The four Black board members all voted yes.
Postponing the final vote to May 5 was sparked by whether the School Board complied with state law in its March 9 publication of the 19 proposed maps in The Advocate. State NAACP Director Mike McClanahan was one of several speakers who claimed the March 9 ad fell short since it lacked required details, including the date and time of the planned March 30 public hearing.
Gwynn Shamlin, the board’s general counsel, assented to the re-advertising of a lone map, but said he doesn’t think it’s necessary, though did not explain why.
“I don’t believe that we are in violation of the law,” Shamlin said.
The new maps are necessitated by the 2020 U.S. Census. The final approved map will go into effect with the Nov. 8 School Board elections, for which qualifying is July 20 to 22.