After months of work, Supt. Sito Narcisse is forging ahead with an ambitious plan that would automatically enroll public high school students in Baton Rouge in a series of college-level, dual enrollment courses where they could earn as many as 60 hours of college credit — enough for an associate’s degree — by the time they graduate.

Narcisse’s “Pathways to Bright Futures” plan is part of a larger “early college” movement that is blurring the lines between high school and college with the aim of increasing the number of young people who eventually earn a post-secondary degree.

Some parents and school staff in Baton Rouge, however, are already raising a host of concerns. Some worry about compelling high schoolers to take college-level courses when many already struggle with their current courses — as evidenced by low passage rates on end-of-course exams. There are also concerns about the diminished role and job security for teachers currently teaching the high school versions of those courses.

Another concern is whether all these new dual enrollment courses will come at the expense of Advanced Placement, in which many local high schools have invested heavily in recent years.

And finally there’s concern about how many universities, particularly ones outside Louisiana, will accept these dual enrollment credits, and whether they will see their value when judging applications from Baton Rouge students.

These concerns emerged at a Dec. 2 East Baton Rouge Parish School Board meeting as the board debated whether to hire ASU Prep Digital, a K-12 online school connected to Arizona State University, to take over part of EBR Virtual Academy, the district’s online school.

In an explanatory memo, Narcisse laid out his plans to vastly expand dual enrollment, starting with next year’s ninth-grade – Narcisse later removed that passage and claimed it was a “typo.” ASU Prep Digital also runs a nationwide dual enrollment program for more than 42,000 students.

Narcisse plans to formally announce the proposal on Tuesday. After that, he plans to hold a series of town hall gatherings to explain what he wants to do.

“Exposing kids to as many options as possible to accelerate their learning is a great thing,” Narcisse said Friday in an interview with The Advocate.

He said that the districts he worked at before Baton Rouge all had early college programs and that they offered more dual enrollment classes in more schools than Baton Rouge currently does.

Narcisse rejects much of the recent criticism as misinformation and conspiracy-mongering, especially around the future of Advanced Placement.

“For the last time, I’m not getting rid of AP,” he said with some exasperation.

He admitted that he prefers dual enrollment and the fact that students earn college credit if they pass the course. In Advanced Placement, students don’t just earn college credit for taking the course; they have to score well on an AP exam, and even then may not earn it.

Belinda Davis, who serves on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and has a child at Baton Rouge Magnet High, recently took to social media to express her concerns. She discussed a meeting earlier that week with Narcisse where she and others heard him explain how the plan would work.

In an interview, Davis said she still has many concerns and she said there are other BESE members who do as well.

“I have concerns about whether it is legal for him to mandate dual enrollment, and if that might violate a child’s (Individualized Education Plan),” Davis said.

She said she applauds the general goal of increasing participation in dual enrollment but does not like how it forces the issue and does not allow parents straightforward ways to opt out of the classes. She said it runs the risk of angering parents and leading them to look at other educational options.

Another concern is whether the way these dual enrollment classes are structured will mean teachers are underused and adrift, she said.

“I cannot understand how that teacher is going to have a meaningful role in instruction,” Davis said. “You are going to have to show that to me.”

Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner of higher education, and Roland Mitchell, dean of LSU’s College of Human Sciences & Education, have both issued statements of support.

Reed said that, to succeed in today’s economy, students need more education than they have in the past and expanding dual enrollment is a key way of getting there.

“In Louisiana, we want a high quality dual enrollment experience to be a reality for every student, whether they aspire to complete a technical credential or a four year degree,” Reed said.

Mitchell had similar things to say.

“The creation of more options, choices and access for students through early exposure to college will further expand the readiness of students entering colleges and universities across the state and eliminate traditional barriers to higher education and career attainment,” he said.

Next school year, Narcisse aims to have for all incoming ninth-graders, roughly 2,500 of them, automatically enrolled in a total of four dual enrollment courses, two in the fall and two in the spring. Those courses would be world geography followed by world history, as well as a foreign language taken over two semesters. Dual enrollment courses in high grades would be added as next year’s ninth-graders advance through high school.

Narcisse is quick to point out that, while students are supposed to take the course, college credit is optional. That means students can complete the entire course and decide once they get their grade whether it’s good enough to be placed on a college transcript. If they decide it is not, then the course counts only as a high school credit.

But the superintendent on Friday indicated that he sees no reason to allow next year’s ninth-graders to be able to take instead the traditional high school-level courses they’ve been taking for years.

Glen Oaks High School is piloting the concept. In August, about 70 ninth-graders enrolled in world history and French courses taught by visiting instructors from Baton Rouge Community College. School officials say about 90 percent of those in the world history course have a C or better in the course and are on track to get credit, but they are still awaiting grades for the French course.

Narcisse said multiple higher education institutions will be participating in the future, not just BRCC, and he said dual enrollment classes will be done in a variety of ways from in-person to remote.

For its part, BRCC said it is working to get ready, said BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith.

“We’re scaling up to make sure that we have enough full-time faculty and adjunct faculty so that we can provide the capacity,” Smith said.

When the program goes districtwide, there will be a few ninth-graders not automatically enrolled in these dual enrollment courses.

Latasha Levatino, a project manager with the school system who is helping to organize the initiative, said the exceptions include students who are repeating ninth-grade and “transitional ninth-graders,” or T-9s, students who are learning on a high school campus but have yet to be promoted from eighth-grade.

Neither category is very big. In 2018, the last year data is available, 323 ninth-graders in the school system were held back. And last year there were only 37 T-9s.

Levatino also said some students may opt to take a career track, meaning they would take a different set of dual enrollment courses, with three out of four focused on career-oriented courses. And students who enroll late in the school year may be too late to join the dual enrollment course and will have to try again at a later date, she said.

At Glen Oaks High, there are many ninth-graders not taking dual enrollment. On Oct. 1, the north Baton Rouge high school had 123 ninth-graders on its rolls, about the same as early in the school year, but only 70 students in dual enrollment. Levatino said she was not sure why there were 50-plus Glen Oaks ninth-graders not currently in those college-level courses.

Traditionally, dual enrollment courses have had strict eligibility requirements. In 2017, the Louisiana Board of Regents raised the bar, requiring students have at least a 3.0 GPA to enroll and at least an 18 on the ACT or a comparable school on another standardized test. Enrollment in dual enrollment in Louisiana declined 8% the year after the new requirements went into effect.

Since 2019, the Board of Regents has been rethinking those requirements. In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the board lowered the minimum GPA to 2.5 and waived the ACT requirement. A special Dual Enrollment Task Force is working on rules for the future.

Current policy does allow early colleges to establish their own eligibility requirements, and they can be substantially lower. These are high schools designed so that students can earn lots of college credits, enough to potentially earn an associate’s degree at the same time they earn their high school diploma.

The Board of Regents for years recognized only two such schools, one in Lafayette, one in Ascension Parish. Both operate on community college campuses are relatively small in size and are selective in who they will allow to enroll. In 2019, they accounted for 101 of the 148

Louisiana students that year who earned an associate’s degree while still in high school.

In 2020, they were joined by a new program, “BRCC and the Early College Academy in East Baton Rouge Parish.” It originally required that incoming students scored well on their middle school LEAP tests, but that requirement was later removed.

Narcisse said he wants to limit barriers to entry as much as possible. He said he thinks high school students will rise to the challenge of college-level work if given the right support, which he said he plans to provide.

Smith with BRCC agreed.

“I know there is some apprehension about ninth-graders taking college courses, but we have made it our mission to help students succeed and make it to the finish line,” Smith said.