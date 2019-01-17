Breaking a week-long deadlock, Jill Dyason was elected Thursday as vice president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Thursday — the first time the board's longest serving member has served in a leadership position.

Dyason, in her 18th year in elected office, won in a 5-3 vote over the board’s newest member, Dadrius Lanus, who was just elected on Dec. 8.

Dyason was elected by her peers even though she revealed earlier this week that she signed the petition to hold a public referendum to create a City of St. George, an effort opposed by many in the school system.

On Jan. 10, the board split 4-4 on Dyason and Lanus, unable to break the tie after three consecutive tie votes. The vote split over whether to reward Dyason’s long experience or whether board leadership should reflect that it educates predominantly African-American students by picking Lanus, who is black, rather than Dyason, who is white.

Dawn Collins was not present for the Jan. 10 meeting. Collins said "neither" when it came time to vote. Michael Gaudet, who was picked by his peers as board president a week ago without opposition, ended up breaking the tie, changing his vote from Lanus to Dyason.

Gaudet and Dyason will serve one-year terms as board president and vice president. The president and vice president represent the board in many meetings and activities.

Here’s how Thursday's vote for board vice president broke down:

For Dyason: Board members Mark Bellue, Connie Bernard, Dyason, Gaudet and David Tatman.

For Lanus: Board members Tramelle Howard, Lanus and Evelyn Ware Jackson.

Dyason has two children who graduated from East Baton Rouge Parish public schools. She serves as executive director of the Louisiana Association of Children and Family Agencies.

Lanus has taught in a handful of independent charter schools in Baton Rouge and now serves as an educational consultant.

Board members did not comment Thursday on Dyason's and Lanus' nominations, but Baton Rouge attorney Donald Hodge did. He urged the board to vote against Dyason, saying she “does not represent the best interests of this School Board.”