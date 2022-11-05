A school administrator, operator of an after-school program and the head of a company that tracks and provides service to incarcerated youth are all seeking elective office for the first time on Tuesday as they vie for the District 4 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
The three candidates all say they want more social and emotional learning services for children, improved student literacy as well as big increases in teacher pay. And they all live in the Park Forest area, have children who attended or have graduated from public school, saw their houses flood in August 2016.
They differ, though, in how comfortable they are with charter schools — and the positions of the charter-school-friendly money groups spending heavily in this election.
Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.
Tebbe Jackson, an assistant principal in Tangipahoa Parish who spent 10 years working in East Baton Rouge public schools, is the only professional educator in the race.
Jackson, who is 45, is supported by many traditional education backers and said will focus on improving “neighborhood schools.” She acknowledged that there are a few charter schools doing good work — one of her three children attends Louisiana Key Academy, a charter that focuses on dyslexia services.
“I worry about the rush to let all the charter schools in,” Jackson said, saying “they are not serving the students the way they should.”
Monique Wicks Robinson owns Vital Resource Solutions, a nonprofit she launched to deal with aftermath of the 2016 floods. Later, the nonprofit started offering youth services. That includes after school and summer camps with local elementary schools. She’s come away troubled seeing many children who struggle to read.
While she expresses more openness to charters than Jackson, she says if elected she will concentrate on traditional education
“I do believe that our parents should have choice,” said Robinson, who is 41 and also works as a bookkeeper and tax accountant. “If that is working for them then that is phenomenal, but I believe that our public schools need to be revived and rejuvenated.”
Shashonnie Steward has spent the last 12 years working with incarcerated youth via her company, Redstick Rehabilitative & Correctional Services. The company monitors people awaiting trial at home with ankle bracelets or less intrusive methods.
Steward’s background is in mental health counseling. Like Robinson, Steward’s current work grew out of disaster recovery service she did in the wake of a disaster — in her case 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
A member of the Junior League, she has volunteered in schools, including serving as a reading buddy.
She says she's running for School Board because she sees “the direct results of a broken system in my personal work daily.”
“If there is some stability in education, hopefully they don’t come to me,” Steward said.
Steward, who is 43, noted that she is 1997 graduate of Capitol High, her daughter went to Baton Rouge public schools and now her three-year-old granddaughter is starting school. If elected, she said she might support new charter schools but would not let them get out of control.
“I’m open to charter schools, but I’m not open to being inundated to where we push traditional schools out,” Steward said.
District 4 is centered around the Belaire area. It stretches from Howell Park and Fairfields in the west to Flannery Road in the east and is bounded by Central in the north and Florida Boulevard in the south.
Almost 24,000 people are registered to vote in District 4, 84% Black and 71% Democrat. All three candidates in the race are Black Democrats.
Steward is leading the fundraising, with more than $19,400, followed by almost $2,100 for Jackson and almost $1,700 for Robinson. Steward has also received almost $84,000 in direct support from well-financed outside groups — the only candidate supported by such groups. She said has not changed her positions to align with them.
“When I decided to run, I didn’t know anything about the different groups,” she said. "My stance has been the same with everybody.”
Jackson is part of a coalition of six School Board candidates who say they won’t be influenced by outside money.
She said she participated in endorsement interviews conducted by outside groups. She recalls her surprise when she was asked questions that she felt were pushing her to commit to close schools that are under-enrolled. But when she started asking principals in her area, she said they told her their school facilities can’t handle many more students than they have now.
“Some of these schools are in such bad condition that they can’t go over those numbers,” Jackson said.
Jackson has received $650 from the local and state chapters of the Association of Educators while Steward has received $1,000 from the rival Louisiana Federation of Teachers.
Jackson’s positions are similar to those taken by Dawn Collins, the outgoing board member for District 4. While not making an endorsement, Collins says she has already voted for Jackson.
Meanwhile, Steward is old friends with Cleve Dunn Jr., the Metro Council representative for the area. Steward and Dunn are former classmates from Capitol High; he graduated two years before her.
Dunn’s company Core Groups is doing campaign work — canvassing, phone banking, sign placement — for two of the groups supporting School Board candidates, Red Stick Leaders for Students and Stand for Children Louisiana. Both have endorsed Steward. The two groups have reported paying The Core Group about $186,000 so far, including about $26,000 worth of work that has benefited Steward’s candidacy.
Dunn told The Advocate as part of his independent campaign work he is careful to comply with the law and avoid any coordination with the candidates.