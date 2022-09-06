LSU surpassed its previous research funding record for the 2021-22 fiscal year with more $324 million secured across all campuses.
Last year marked the first time that LSU has tracked total research money from all campuses, but the funding record just for LSU's main campus in Baton Rouge was still broken by several million dollars.
According to LSU vice president of research and economic development Sam Bentley, the Baton Rouge campus garnered $180 million over its most recent fiscal year, compared to $166 million the year before.
"As one LSU, we’ve just now started tracking for the entirety of the system as far as reporting it this year under President (William) Tate’s leadership," he said. "Which I think is great because we have a huge amount of potential and a long way to go to do what we really need to do for the state of Louisiana.”
Bentley said that the increased influx of research money has been due to Tate prioritizing "doing it the old-fashioned way" through individual faculty or small groups of faculty writing proposals and submitting them to funding agencies.
"Simply put, one of my goals has been to get better at working directly with state and federal agencies and companies to support research funding," he said. "We’ve had greater success in that, not a huge amount and we have a long way to go, but we have had some notable successes and we’re very much excited about that."
Of the millions secured for various research programs, Bentley said he is most excited about an investment that wasn't included among last year's research dollars.
LSU is expanding its role in the energy industry through a $27.5 million investment from Shell, the university's largest ever donation from a for-profit company.
"An exciting aspect of the Shell funding is that that funding dedicates some of the $27 million each year for the next five years to support research in the energy transition," Bentley said. "The money from Shell will be supporting research in those key areas for the state and it’s going to be providing great opportunities for our faculty to explore new ideas and maybe take on some more risky projects than might be achievable through the Department of Energy or the National Science Foundation."
Pointing to a report conducted by the National Institute of Health, Bentley said LSU will be a vital economic force in Louisiana for years to come through its research funding. For every $1 brought into Louisiana by researchers, according to the study, $2.91 is produced within the state due to sales revenue for vendors, who provide services and materials, as well as spending by LSU employees.
According to the NIH estimates, this past year’s $324.22 million in grants and contracts will generate approximately $943 million in economic impact for Louisiana.
Compared to other SEC universities and their external research funding efforts, LSU appears to have done well. According to the university website, the University of Georgia noted $275 million in research funding for its 2021 fiscal year. For the 2020 fiscal year, the University of Alabama received $171 million in researching funding while the University of Mississippi received $153 million in funding, its websites said.
Bentley said that the ultimate goal would be for the LSU A&M main campus in Baton Rouge to exceed $200 million in research dollars per year over the next few years as the university plans to increase its value within the state.
"That’s a goal where I’d like to see us blow through that and go far, far beyond it because I think that’s where we need to be," he said. "There’s a lot of value that goes far beyond knowledge generation associated with research funding and we’re excited about that.”