A protest by a Baton Rouge teacher union over the school district's handling of COVID has not caused any additional school closures, though some schools reassigned staff Wednesday to cover classes, officials said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators called for teachers to not show up for work because Superintendent Sito Narcisse did not respond to demands that he move the district back to virtual learning until COVID cases recede. The region's case numbers have soared since the emergence of the omicron variant four weeks ago.
Several individual schools have closed in the past week because too many staff members tested positive, but Wednesday's sick-out did not cause any more schools to close, district Chief of Communications Alex Stubbs said.
"Our biggest push has been to make sure parents know that there is a certified adult in the room and school is not canceled," Stubbs said.
In fact, three schools that had closed due to COVID cases reopened Wednesday: Belaire High, Buchanan Elementary and McKinley High, Stubbs said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.