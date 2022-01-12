As EBRPAE Board members Katina Thompson, left, and Tresa Augustine, right, watch, from left seated, Candita Belona-Sims, VP of EBRPAE; Valencia Johnson, President of EBRPAE; and Tia Mills, President of LA Association of Educators; speak during the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators press conference at LAE Headquarters located at 8322 One Calais Avenue to air out concerns about the EBR school system's insistence that all schools stay open despite the fast rise of COVID thanks to the omicron variant Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. Several schools have gone virtual, but most remain in person. The union, helped by its parent, Louisiana Association of Educators, is issuing demands in advance of the presser that if not met might result in an employee "sickout" on Wednesday. The union twice called for sickouts last year, resulting in a few schools closing, but EBR kept rest open despite being short a lot of teachers. So no guarantee schools will go virtual if there's a new sickout.