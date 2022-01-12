BR.teachercovid.011222 0010 bf.jpg

As EBRPAE Board members Katina Thompson, left, and Tresa Augustine, right, watch, from left seated, Candita Belona-Sims, VP of EBRPAE; Valencia Johnson, President of EBRPAE; and Tia Mills, President of LA Association of Educators; speak during the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators press conference at LAE Headquarters located at 8322 One Calais Avenue to air out concerns about the EBR school system's insistence that all schools stay open despite the fast rise of COVID thanks to the omicron variant Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. Several schools have gone virtual, but most remain in person. The union, helped by its parent, Louisiana Association of Educators, is issuing demands in advance of the presser that if not met might result in an employee "sickout" on Wednesday. The union twice called for sickouts last year, resulting in a few schools closing, but EBR kept rest open despite being short a lot of teachers. So no guarantee schools will go virtual if there's a new sickout.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

A protest by a Baton Rouge teacher union over the school district's handling of COVID has not caused any additional school closures, though some schools reassigned staff Wednesday to cover classes, officials said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators called for teachers to not show up for work because Superintendent Sito Narcisse did not respond to demands that he move the district back to virtual learning until COVID cases recede. The region's case numbers have soared since the emergence of the omicron variant four weeks ago.

Several individual schools have closed in the past week because too many staff members tested positive, but Wednesday's sick-out did not cause any more schools to close, district Chief of Communications Alex Stubbs said.

"Our biggest push has been to make sure parents know that there is a certified adult in the room and school is not canceled," Stubbs said.

In fact, three schools that had closed due to COVID cases reopened Wednesday: Belaire High, Buchanan Elementary and McKinley High, Stubbs said.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

