Freezing temperatures and ice prompted schools in the Baton Rouge region to close or move to 100% virtual on Wednesday.

Temperatures Tuesday morning were in the 20s, setting record lows for the date. While the area has seen colder days, that this polar plunge occurred this late in February was exceptional.

+8 Road reopenings, power restoration goes slow after ice storm slams Baton Rouge area Utility crews hustled to restore power to thousands of their freezing customers Tuesday as the Baton Rouge region began to slowly thaw out fro…

These schools will be closed Wednesday:

LSU

Southern University Baton Rouge's campus is closed, which includes the law school and ag center. Remote and online classes that were already scheduled to occur Wednesday will continue as planned.

All Baton Rouge Community College sites

Baker City Public Schools

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School

Livingston Parish Public Schools

St. John Interparochial Catholic School in Plaquemine

West Baton Rouge Public Schools

Advantage Charter Academy in Baker

These schools will be 100% virtual on Wednesday:

Capitol High in Baton Rouge

IDEA Bridge in Baton Rouge

IDEA Innovation in Baton Rouge

IDEA University Prep in Baton Rouge

This list will be updated with any changes. Do you have a school to add? Send information to online@theadvocate.com.