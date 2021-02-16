Freezing temperatures and ice prompted schools in the Baton Rouge region to close or move to 100% virtual on Wednesday.
Temperatures Tuesday morning were in the 20s, setting record lows for the date. While the area has seen colder days, that this polar plunge occurred this late in February was exceptional.
Utility crews hustled to restore power to thousands of their freezing customers Tuesday as the Baton Rouge region began to slowly thaw out fro…
These schools will be closed Wednesday:
- LSU
- Southern University Baton Rouge's campus is closed, which includes the law school and ag center. Remote and online classes that were already scheduled to occur Wednesday will continue as planned.
- All Baton Rouge Community College sites
- Baker City Public Schools
- Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School
- Livingston Parish Public Schools
- St. John Interparochial Catholic School in Plaquemine
- West Baton Rouge Public Schools
- Advantage Charter Academy in Baker
These schools will be 100% virtual on Wednesday:
- Capitol High in Baton Rouge
- IDEA Bridge in Baton Rouge
- IDEA Innovation in Baton Rouge
- IDEA University Prep in Baton Rouge
This list will be updated with any changes. Do you have a school to add? Send information to online@theadvocate.com.