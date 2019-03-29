One of LSU’s highest ranking administrators is vying for a similar job at smaller school.
Daniel T. Layzell, who as executive vice president For Finance & Administration answers directly to LSU President F. King Alexander, will head to Albuquerque on April 16 to interview for the job as Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration at the University of New Mexico, according to an UNM press release.
He and three other finalists will meet with various groups, interview with UNM President Garnett Stokes, and answer questions from the campus community at open forums. Though no date has been set, a finalist will be selected sometime after the interviews and meetings are completed.
The University of New Mexico had 24,393 students enrolled in the Fall 2018 semester. LSU’s enrollment for the same time period was 30,758 students.
Alexander brought Layzell to LSU in February 2014 from Illinois State University, where he was associate vice president for Planning and Administration. He pinch hit at the LSU Foundation, the university’s fundraising arm, after the previous director abruptly left for another job. His doctorate in higher education is from Florida State University in Tallahassee.
Layzell had previously worked with and recruited LSU Chief Technology Officer Andrea Ballinger to Baton Rouge from Illinois.
Last week, Ballinger and three of her employees resigned after running afoul of a state law that required highly paid state officials to register their vehicles in Louisiana and get a Louisiana drivers’ license. It was a bill sponsored by Gov. John Bel Edwards when he was in the Louisiana House is response to a top aide of then-Gov. Bobby Jindal, who was embarrassed by the discovery she had not changed her license plates after several years in Louisiana.